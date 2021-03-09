Aiken man dies in Spartanburg County Detention Center hours after being detained

State authorities are investigating the death of an Aiken man who reportedly died the same day he was detained at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
On the evening of March 6, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to the detention center in reference to the death of an inmate identified as 32-year-old David Anthony Leach of Aiken, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.
Leach was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to the coroner's report.
He was detained earlier that day at 12:56 p.m. by the Landrum Police Department and was charged with trafficking meth/cocaine base less than 10 grams, first offense, according to jail records.
The coroner's office forensic exam did not find any evidence of external injury, Clevenger said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing to investigate Leach's death.