Aiken man dies in one-vehicle crash just outside of Beech Island

An Aiken man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash outside of Beech Island on Friday morning.
At 2:06 a.m., the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a traffic fatality reported by a passer-by who discovered a vehicle off the road on Williston Road at Lewis Road, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The driver, identified as 41-year-old Kenyon Goss of Aiken, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries, Ables said.
Goss was reportedly traveling east on Williston Road, approximately six miles outside of Beech Island, in a 2005 Toyota 4-door, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Goss traveled off the road to the right, over corrected, crossed the center line, traveled off the road to the left and struck several trees, Tidwell reported.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A toxicology analysis is pending on the driver.