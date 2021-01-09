Aiken man dead following Friday shooting

An Aiken man has died after being shot Friday night in Warrenville.
Demetrius A. Williams, 31, was shot at least twice and was pronounced dead around 10 p.m. at an Augusta hospital, where he was brought for emergency treatment.
Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office found Williams shot but conscious along the 600 block of Legion Road after responding to a call of shots fired. The deputies rendered aid to Williams before he was taken to the hospital.
Two people were spotted running away from the scene of the shooting, according to police.
“This investigation is ongoing,” Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said Saturday, “and as information becomes available it will be released.”
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is helping with the investigation.
