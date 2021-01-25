Aiken man charged with indecent exposure for incident in Target parking lot

An Aiken man was charged over the weekend for indecent exposure after reportedly staking out a local Target's parking lot for hours.
Corey Michael McDaniel, 42, of Aiken was charged with indecent exposure, according to jail records.
On Jan. 19, police responded to Target off Whiskey Road after reports of a man exposing himself to a woman in the parking lot, an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety states.
A witness on scene reported seeing the suspect slowly driving a gold SUV through the parking lot multiple times.
The witness stated that she watched the suspect drive around and stare at the female victim as she exited her vehicle and went into the store.
"[The witness] stated that she saw [the victim] in the store near the front and asked her if she had anyone looking for her, possibly a friend that drives a gold SUV," the report reads. "[The victim] advised her 'no.'"
The victim then approached the suspect's vehicle to "see if it was someone she knew or to at least be able to see the person who had been watching her," the report reads.
When she approached the vehicle, the suspect reportedly exposed himself. The victim returned to the store and contacted police.
Officers were notified that video surveillance showed the vehicle had circled and driven through the parking lot for more than an hour, the report states.
McDaniel was charged Jan. 23 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center. He was granted a $1,000 bond and was released Sunday.