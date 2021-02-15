You are the owner of this article.
Aiken man charged with firing upon apartment complex in 2020

  • Updated
Anthony Tyrone Hurst Jr.

 By Matthew Enfinger menfinger@aikenstandard.com

An Aiken man is facing multiple charges for reportedly firing upon an apartment complex in 2020 which left one victim injured. 

Anthony Tyrone Hurst, Jr., 25, of Aiken, has been charged with three counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling and breach of peace, according to jail records.

On April 13, 2020, officers responded to Colony Apartments off Laurens Street in response to a call for multiple shots heard around 9 p.m., according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. 

Upon arrival, police located an injured victim who was reportedly struck by bullet shrapnel as she sat on her front porch during the time of the shooting. 

Police located 19 shell casings at the scene and determined four separate apartment buildings were struck during the shooting. 

Hurst was charged Feb. 12 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday afternoon. 

