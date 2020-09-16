Aiken man charged in Tuesday's Circle K shooting, victim seriously injured

Police have named a suspect in a Tuesday shooting at an Aiken Circle K that left one man seriously injured.
Joseph Ryan Cincotta, 33, of Aiken was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
At approximately 8 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a 911 call reporting a shooting incident in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store located at 1011 East Pine Log Road.
Upon arrival officers found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the upper torso.
Police found the suspect still on the scene, standing near the injured man.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities reported.
The shooting is believed to have been the result of a dispute between two motorists but investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.