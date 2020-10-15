Aiken man charged in April drive-by shooting

An Aiken man was charged Wednesday for reportedly shooting at a residence in April.
Hykeem Daquan Hampton, 25, of Aiken was charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.
On April 10, deputies responded to Joann Drive in Aiken in reference to a shooting, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Victims stated that Hampton and a second suspect, identified in the report as 31-year-old Demetrius A. Williams of Aiken, drove by their residence in a black Chrysler 200 and began to shoot toward both victims.
Neither victim was struck but deputies observed bullet holes on the side of the residence and on a moving truck parked in the yard.
One of the victims also reported another male subject began firing back at the suspects. The male subject left the scene before officers arrived.
Hampton was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday afternoon.