Aiken man charged for attempted murder, reportedly fired upon occupied home

An Aiken man is facing multiple charges for reportedly firing several rounds at a home while a victim slept inside.
Chandler Mann, 23, of Aiken was charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during violent crime and attempted murder, according to jail records.
On Jan. 15, deputies responded to a residence on Chris Drive in Aiken in reference to a shooting, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On scene, deputies observed several bullet holes in the front side of the residence.
Witnesses on scene described the car the suspect was driving. The car was found less than a mile away from the scene after the suspect reportedly crashed.
Mann was found near the crash standing in front of a bush, the report states. When officers searched around the area of the bush, they located a green sweatshirt with a semi-automatic rifle inside.
Arrest warrants state that Mann fired approximately 25 rounds into the residence as the person was inside asleep. No injuries were documented in the Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Mann was charged Feb. 5 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.