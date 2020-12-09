Aiken Mall redevelopment plans remained stalled, but Aiken officials still optimistic

Four years after Southeastern Development Associates announced plans to acquire and redevelop the Aiken Mall, no major work on the site has been completed.

As recently as this past September, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told the Rotary Club of Aiken that there would be “some positive movement” on the project “very soon.”

He said the demolition of the Aiken Mall, which would set the stage for the redevelopment process, was scheduled to begin “in the next month or so.”

But since then nothing has happened.

And there still is no firm start date, said Jason Long, a Southeastern vice president, during an interview Tuesday.

As far as tearing down the Aiken Mall is concerned, Southeastern is “ready to go,” he said, but there has been a recent holdup and the Augusta-based company is trying to resolve the issue causing it.

Neither Long nor City of Aiken officials, who also were contacted Tuesday, would discuss the reason for the delay.

But Mayor Rick Osbon and Bedenbaugh both expressed confidence that Southeastern eventually would be able to carry out its redevelopment initiative.

“Am I getting impatient? I would love to see it done,” Osbon said. “But I think there are some things out of Southeastern’s control and the city’s control, and they (Southeastern) are working through that.”

In 2016, Southeastern’s goal was to turn the Aiken Mall property into a mixed-use commercial and retail venue with a village-like atmosphere and green space.

Southeastern CEO Vic Mills said it would be similar to the Shelter Cove Towne Centre in Hilton Head Island that is among the firm’s other projects.

The timing of the Aiken Mall plan’s implementation coincided with a burst of growth nationally in online shopping, which made it increasingly difficult for brick-and-mortar retail establishments to thrive.

Many chains reduced their number of stores.

How much that affected the Aiken Mall overhaul isn’t publicly known, but it became “stuck in neutral, so to speak,” Bedenbaugh told the Rotary Club.

Then this past January, during Aiken’s State of the City event, Mills announced that a three-story apartment complex, with around 250 luxury units, would be built on the Aiken Mall site at a cost of more than $30 million.

At that time, prior to arrival of the novel coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, Long said the demolition of the mall would begin in the summer.

Even though the long wait continues, “we certainly still consider Southeastern (to be) a good partner for the city,” Osbon said. “We know through needs assessment that multifamily housing is needed in Aiken, and this is something that we know they (Southeastern) will do.

“To get those Class A apartments in our community will be a plus,” he added, “especially as people come here for new missions at the Savannah River Site and come to our region for cybersecurity jobs.”

Bedenbaugh also was optimistic.

“The project is going to happen,” he said. “There have been some delays. But anybody that has been involved in this type of work can appreciate that unexpected things can happen and that it sometimes takes a little time to work through them.

“What they (Southeastern) have spent funds on to date to get to this point indicates that they are committed to doing this project,” Bedenbaugh concluded.

Long told the Aiken Standard on Tuesday that the luxury apartments remain a key part of the redevelopment plan.

When asked about the Aiken Mall’s demolition, he said that all of the structure would be torn down except for the section where the Belk store that is still in operation is located and another section where the men’s department was based in the closed Dillard’s store.

Besides Belk, Books-A-Million is the only business currently open at the Aiken Mall, but that store will lose its site during the demolition.

Southeastern officials have stated previously that they would like for Belk and Books-A-Million to stay on the Aiken Mall property.

Long suggested contacting Books-A-Million about its plans.

A local Books-A-Million employee declined to comment, but said she would pass along a message from the Aiken Standard to the bookstore chain’s corporate office.

No response had been received as of Wednesday afternoon.