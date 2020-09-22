You are the owner of this article.
Aiken Library Park closed due to off-site construction

The playground located at the Aiken County Library is closed until maintenance on an AT&T cell tower is complete. 

 Staff photo by Shiann Sivell

The park at the Aiken County Library will be closed until further notice due to AT&T cell tower maintenance.

The maintenance, which caused the playground to close Monday, is being conducted near the water tower over the park and could pose a safety risk to residents. 

The maintenance is not on the park itself. 

"It's in close proximity to the [park] itself so for safety reasons the park has to close during [construction,]" said Jessica Campbell, director of the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

The park could reopen as early as Friday, Campbell added, but the date could be pushed back should AT&T maintenance work continue.

Updates on the playground's reopening will be added to the city's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Facebook page.

Caution tape is wrapped around the park to alert residents of its closure. 

The Blessing Box located outside the park is still accessible. 

Other local parks, such as Virginia Acres Park and Eustis Park, are still accessible. 

