Aiken Kiwanis Club plants trees at Boys and Girls Club

Aiken Kiwanis members and community partners gathered Oct. 31 to plant trees at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Aiken.
The trees were granted through Keep Aiken County Beautiful and consisted of crape myrtle and Eastern redbud. The group also created a garden area where the children can plant both vegetables and flowers.
The project lasted most of the morning and created comradery and a "beautiful improvement to the playground area."
Kiwanis members included Dustin Ennis, Denise Kemp and Harvey Krape.
Key Club members included Kelsey Tschida and Melanie Baughman, and community partners included Richard and Gary Seigler of DR Horton, Jamin King of Merrill Lynch and Randall Tiller of the Salvation Army. They were also joined by several spouses and family members.