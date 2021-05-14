Aiken hospital celebrates National Hospital Week

Aiken's hospital celebrated National Hospital Week this week with different festivities each day.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers employees were given 2021 Hospital Week T-shirts on Monday, while there was a breakfast held on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the hospital announced the winners of its Nightingale Awards, which recognize excellence in nursing. Travis Johnson was named nurse of the year, while Amy Adams was named nurse tech of the year.

Food truck day was Thursday, with many local food trucks coming out for both lunch and dinner. HD 98.3 provided music for the lunch crowd, while DJ Calvin performed during dinner. Associates received two $4 vouchers to be used at the trucks.

On Friday, the hospital announced some other awards including employee and manager of the year, while holding an ice cream sandwich party.

”This year’s hospital week has provided us an opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to our more than 1,000 associates and physicians,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “Over the last year, our team has continually displayed compassion and dedication in serving the healthcare needs of our community. This week’s celebrations are just a small way for us to give back and celebrate their unwavering commitment.”