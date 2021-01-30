Aiken Fest bringing opportunity for outdoor fun to Aiken later this month

Aiken Fest will be offering the opportunity for fun outdoors in a carnival environment at the Aiken Fairgrounds later this month.
The Reithoffer Shows event is scheduled for Feb. 18-28.
It will be similar to Aiken Fall Fest, which Reithoffer Shows held at the same location last October.
The popularity of the Fall Fest is the reason for the February edition of Aiken Fest, according to a news release issued Friday.
There will be more than 20 rides and about half of them will be specifically for children.
Food vendors and games also will be part of Aiken Fest.
Because of concerns caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Reithoffer Shows will check guests’ temperatures at the entrance, encourage social distancing, recommend (but not require) that face masks be worn and provide hand-sanitizing stations.
In addition, rides will be sanitized on a regular schedule, touchless technology will be available for credit card purchases and seating on rides will be modified to allow for social distancing.
During Aiken Fest’s 11-day run, gates will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (and on the second Monday) and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The closing times will be “crowd dependent,” the release stated.
The cost of admission will be as follows:
• $5 for gate entrance and no rides.
• Free for children who are 5 years of age and under for gate entrance and no rides.
• $20 for gate entrance and unlimited rides for all ages on weekdays.
• $25 for gate entrance and unlimited rides for all ages on Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, there will be stands where tickets for individual rides can be purchased.
For more information about Aiken Fest, visit aikenfestival.com.
The address for the Aiken Fairgrounds is 561 May Royal Drive.
That site also is known as the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds and the Aiken County Fairgrounds.
May Royal is off Columbia Highway North.
The 2020 Western Carolina State Fair was canceled last year because of COVID-19.