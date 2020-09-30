Aiken Fall Fest to provide scaled-down fun

The Aiken Fall Fest opens Friday at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds and will offer 22 rides, plus games and food, for those looking for some autumn activities.
Open Friday through Oct. 11, the festival will act as a replacement for the canceled Western Carolina State Fair.
To account for concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep attendees safe, Reithoffer Shows Inc., which is putting on the festival, is observing a variety of precautions.
Ryan Reithoffer, manager for Reithoffer Shows, said a chemical will be used on the rides after inspection that is guaranteed to kill germs or viruses.
Rides will be cleaned between each go-around, and some seats on rides may be closed to ensure people are at a safe distance.
Three of the rides at the festival have never been in Aiken. One is a brand new ride called The Beast, one is a mirror house called Magic Maze and the third is called Tidal Wave.
Other rides will include Vertigo, Full Tilt, Starship and Himalaya, according to the festival website.
Along with the rides, there will be around 10 games and 10 food stands at the festival. Workers at the festival will wear masks, and attendees are encouraged to wear them, as well. There are also hand sanitizing stations around the fairgrounds.
“We want everyone to feel safe, that’s why we’re going to be taking extra precautions with people cleaning,” Reithoffer said.
“We just want to be able to put on something safe for the community,” he said.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Gate entrance with no rides is $5 and entrance with rides is $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends.