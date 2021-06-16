Aiken entrepreneurs could soon get help from local business education effort

The president of the Aiken County branch of the NAACP on Monday lobbied the Aiken City Council for funding to flesh out a local business incubator, one that could demystify entrepreneurship and offer a hand up to the disadvantaged.
The collaborative program, dubbed Aiken Business Alliance, would resemble a college course or regimented mentorship, Eugene White explained in his pitch. Those interested in starting a business or expanding an existing footprint would be coached and walked through the complex process and presented networking opportunities.
“Quite simply,” the branch president said Monday, “it is a business accelerator.”
By the end of the program, White continued, graduates are “going to have met their attorney. They’re going to have met their accountant. They’ll know how to set up their website. They’re not using a Social Security number, they’ll be using their EIN number. They’ll have a commercial banking account set up, so now it’s a benefit to our local banks.”
Graduates would also receive a grant or loan to springboard their commercial efforts.
“This is a stimulus that will continue to stimulate,” White said. “It’s not just a one-time check.”
The branch president on Monday asked the city to apply $500,000 of federal coronavirus relief money to the initiative, which would target Black and other minority businesspeople. The city is expecting more than $4 million from the American Rescue Plan, signed earlier this year.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Wednesday said the Aiken Business Alliance — supported by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce, among other key players — sounded solid. Aiken City Council member Lessie Price also commended the efforts.
“Its a well-thought-out idea. It’s pro-business,” Osbon said. “I like that it has multiple partners involved with it. I think it’s a very interesting plan.”
A similar program was conducted around Athens, Georgia. It was deemed a success.
Funding the Aiken Business Alliance “seems like an appropriate use” of coronavirus relief money, Osbon said, citing spending guidelines that are still being refined. The recovery funds can be used, generally, to respond to the crisis by offsetting economic losses, supporting public health expenditures and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affected communities of color.
“The city of Aiken has a very unique opportunity here to take on a very challenging problem that not many cities and municipalities in this area have been successful in taking on,” White said.