Aiken Electric Cooperative elects board members at annual meeting

Tractor winner

Mary Losey of Aiken won a John Deere riding mower at the 2021 Aiken Electric Cooperative's Annual Meeting.

 Submitted photo

Aiken Electric Cooperative celebrated 83 years during its Annual Meeting, held May 14 and 15.

A total of 3,024 member-owners registered for the drive-thru meeting. Aiken Electric awarded a $20 bill credit to each member who registered for the meeting. Mary Losey of Aiken won this year’s grand prize, a John Deere riding mower.

Four incumbent candidates for the Board of Trustees were re-elected during the meeting. J. Strom Thurmond Jr. was re-elected in Trustee District No. 6, Scott Riddle in Trustee District No. 8, O. Dewitt Livingston in Trustee District No. 9 and Robert Curry was re-elected for At-Large.

The meeting highlighted Aiken Electric’s new partnership with internet service provider Carolina Connect.

Aiken Electric, a Touchstone Energy cooperative, is a nonprofit, member-owned utility that strives to provide reliable, competitively priced energy and other services desired by its members. The co-op serves over 49,000 customers in a nine-county area.

To watch a video of the 2021 annual meeting, visit aikenco-op.org.


