top story

Aiken Electric Coop crews working on 'large' power outage affecting thousands

  • Updated
AEC Outage Map, March

(Photo provided/Aiken Electric Cooperative)

 Photo provided/AEC

Aiken Electric Cooperative crews have been dispatched to check on and fix a "large" power outage in eastern Aiken County, according to posts on social media.

Santee Cooper lost transmission to a handful of substations, including Edgefield, TriCity, Windsor and Neeses Lake, according to the cooperative. More than 6,000 people between Aiken, New Ellenton, Williston and Wagener are affected, an outage map shows.

Exactly when repairs will be made and power will be restored is unclear. Outages spiked around 9 a.m.

