Aiken, Edgefield counties under tornado watch

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.