Aiken, Edgefield counties under tornado watch

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a tornado watch for Aiken and Edgefield counties, among others.
"Tornado watch has just been issued," the service's Columbia office tweeted around 3:30 p.m.
The watch is in effect until 8 p.m., according to a bulletin.
A watch emphasizes preparedness; tornadoes are possible in and around the covered area. A warning means a tornado has been spotted or has been indicated by radar.
