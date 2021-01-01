You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Aiken, Edgefield counties under tornado watch

  • Updated
Screen Shot 2021-01-01 at 3.34.37 PM.png
Photo provided/National Weather Service

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a tornado watch for Aiken and Edgefield counties, among others.

"Tornado watch has just been issued," the service's Columbia office tweeted around 3:30 p.m.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m., according to a bulletin.

A watch emphasizes preparedness; tornadoes are possible in and around the covered area. A warning means a tornado has been spotted or has been indicated by radar.

Check back with the Aiken Standard. This story will be updated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News