Aiken driver facing felony DUI charge in death of 61-year-old passenger

An Aiken man was reportedly driving under the influence during a 2019 crash that killed a 61-year-old passenger.
Leon Hosey, 44, of Aiken was charged with felony driving under the influence, according to jail records.
Authorities reported a fatal crash on March 11, 2019.
Staple Lawrence of Aiken was a passenger in a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Hosey as the vehicle traveled east on Talatha Church Road around 11 a.m.
The vehicle ran off the right side of the road before hitting a tree, authorities reported.
Lawrence, who was pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m., was not wearing a seat belt, according to a previous news release from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
Hosey is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Friday morning.