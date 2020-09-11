You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken driver facing felony DUI charge in death of 61-year-old passenger

  • Updated
Leon Hosey

Leon Hosey

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man was reportedly driving under the influence during a 2019 crash that killed a 61-year-old passenger. 

Leon Hosey, 44, of Aiken was charged with felony driving under the influence, according to jail records. 

Authorities reported a fatal crash on March 11, 2019. 

Staple Lawrence of Aiken was a passenger in a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Hosey as the vehicle traveled east on Talatha Church Road around 11 a.m.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the road before hitting a tree, authorities reported. 

Lawrence, who was pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m., was not wearing a seat belt, according to a previous news release from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Hosey is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Friday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News