 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken County woman facing sexual exploitation toward a minor charges

Kayla Denise Reed Mug

Kayla Denise Reed (photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center)

 Aiken County detention center

A local woman is facing nine sexual exploitation charges from incidents involving a minor.

Kayla Denise Reed, 35, of Belvedere was arrested and charged Aug. 1 with two counts of first-degree of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor, two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of first-degree of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, according to jail records.

On June 21, police spoke with a complainant on the phone who told police he had received an inappropriate Snapchat from the suspect, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant, Reed did knowingly distribute material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in a sexual activity in the state of sexual explicit nudity for the purpose of sexual stimulation.

Another warrant said Reed did knowingly facilitate a minor to do inappropriate acts and admitted to the incidents.

Warrants also stated Reed committed sexual battery upon the body of the victim by engaging in an inappropriate act with the victim and committed a lewd act upon the body of the victim.

Reed also sent an inappropriate text message of the victim, made an inappropriate video and as well several videos of the victim, the warrants stated.

Reed is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.


Tags

Similar Stories

Amazon adds video telemedicine visits nationwide to its virtual clinic

Amazon adds video telemedicine visits nationwide to its virtual clinic

Amazon is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall, as the retail giant takes a deeper step into care delivery. Amazon said Tuesday that customers can visit its virtual clinic around the clock through Amazon’s website or app. There, they can compare prices and response times before picking a telemedicine provider from several options. The clinic, which doesn’t accept insurance, launched last fall with a focus on text message-based consultations. Those remain available in 34 states. Amazon says the clinic offers care for more than 30 common health conditions. Read moreAmazon adds video telemedicine visits nationwide to its virtual clinic

Phoenix has ended 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 degrees as rains ease a Southwest heat wave

PHOENIX — A record 31-day streak in Phoenix of daily highs of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit has ended as the dangerous heat wave that suffocated the Southwest throughout July starts abating with cooling monsoon rains. The historic heat began blasting the lower Southwest in June, and stretched from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert. The large desert city of Phoenix and its suburbs sweltered more and longer than most of the region, with several records including longest string of consecutive days with highs at or above 110 degrees. That streak was finally broken Monday, when the high topped out at 108 at 3:10 p.m. Read morePhoenix has ended 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 degrees as rains ease a Southwest heat wave