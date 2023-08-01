Aiken County woman facing sexual exploitation toward a minor charges

A local woman is facing nine sexual exploitation charges from incidents involving a minor.

Kayla Denise Reed, 35, of Belvedere was arrested and charged Aug. 1 with two counts of first-degree of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor, two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of first-degree of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, according to jail records.

On June 21, police spoke with a complainant on the phone who told police he had received an inappropriate Snapchat from the suspect, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant, Reed did knowingly distribute material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in a sexual activity in the state of sexual explicit nudity for the purpose of sexual stimulation.

Another warrant said Reed did knowingly facilitate a minor to do inappropriate acts and admitted to the incidents.

Warrants also stated Reed committed sexual battery upon the body of the victim by engaging in an inappropriate act with the victim and committed a lewd act upon the body of the victim.

Reed also sent an inappropriate text message of the victim, made an inappropriate video and as well several videos of the victim, the warrants stated.

Reed is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.