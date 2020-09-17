Aiken County under flash flood warning as heavy rain continues; Tornado Watch in effect

Thursday's bout of heavy rain, the remnants of Hurricane Sally moving across the state, is causing flooding issues across the area.
So far the biggest risk to Aiken County and other surrounding counties is the risk of rising flood waters, which could cause moderate to minor flooding throughout the area. Aiken County is currently under a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m.
A tornado watch is also in effect until 6 p.m. tonight.
On top of the heavy rain, the National Weather Service in Columbia is also reporting the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
"We have radar confirmation that [an isolated tornado] southeast of Columbia pretty close to the Congaree National Park, and we'll likely send someone out to get visible confirmation of it," Richard Okulski with the National Weather Service said Thursday. "There could be more...throughout the next few days in Aiken County and other surrounding areas."
Okulski also warns of an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico that could become Tropical Storm Wilfred. Should Wilfred happen, the National Weather Service would have to name storms using the Greek alphabet, such as Alpha, Beta and so on.
"It's pretty rare...we haven't done that since 2005," Okulski said.
By the weekend's end, the weather should be clearer and a cool front may come in that could bring temperatures into the high 70's.
Areas to avoid
Several roads in Aiken County are experiencing high levels of water.
Captain Marty Sawyer Aiken Department of Public Safety is advising the public not to drive outside unless absolutely necessary.
An area ADPS is currently concerned about and is advising the public to avoid is the Whiskey Road area near Walmart and the Aiken Mall.
This is a developing story. Check back into to the Aiken Standard for updates.