Aiken County sheriff gets vaccine; 146 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death confirmed in Aiken County

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt recently received a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
The hospital on Saturday shared a black-and-white photo of the sheriff getting a shot while wearing a mask.
"I've spoken with both of my physicians and, because of my line of work, they've encouraged me to get the vaccine," Hunt said in a statement shared by Aiken Regional. "This has really hit close to home. I've had friends that have it and have died from it. So it's extremely important for me to get it."
Hunt encouraged others to get vaccinated, as well. Health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities are among the first people the vaccine is available to in South Carolina.
"This week, through collaboration with S.C. DHEC," the hospital said in a Facebook post, "we were able to offer the new COVID-19 vaccine to all community Phase 1A workers, including law enforcement."
To date, more than 62,000 South Carolinians have received the first dose of the vaccine. More than 7,600 people have received their second dose.
News of Hunt's inoculation comes as the state health department on Saturday confirmed 146 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County and one new death. The death, which occurred Jan. 7, was of an elderly patient.
Twenty-five new cases were confirmed in Barnwell County; 17 new cases were confirmed in Edgefield County.
The caseload in South Carolina has surged in the wake of the holiday season. Nearly 4,600 confirmed infections were reported statewide Saturday.
Thousands of cases and dozens of deaths have been logged in Aiken County since the start of the pandemic. The county remains an area of high incidence, a metric that captures COVID-19 infection and its potential burden on health care options.