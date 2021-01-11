Aiken County ripe for investment in conservation projects according to analysis

Based on an analysis by The Nature Conservancy, Aiken County is one of the top areas in South Carolina that is ripe for investment in conservation projects that would improve the quality of life.

David Bishop, who is the organization’s coastal and midlands conservation director in the Palmetto State, discussed the results of that study Monday during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Aiken at Newberry Hall.

The other counties in the high priority group identified by the Nature Conservancy are Berkeley, Dorchester, Horry, York and Spartanburg.

South Carolina has 46 counties in all.

In making its selections, The Nature Conservancy used several criteria. It ranked the counties based on where threats are the “biggest” for the loss of undeveloped land, Bishop said, and where the opportunity is the greatest to make a significant impact on South Carolina overall from a conservation standpoint.

The organization also looked at which counties have residents who are the most likely to support conservation efforts.

Aiken County “is critical to the South Carolina vision of what conservation looks like,” Bishop said.

In addition, he talked about the types of conservation projects that would be beneficial. They include greenways, hiking trails, corridors for wildlife movement between undeveloped areas and buffers of undeveloped land to protect sources of drinking water.

Bishop praised the City of Aiken for a plan to acquire a tract with 2,500 forest-covered acres as a buffer for a drinking water source on Aiken’s Northside.

During a Q&A session following his presentation, Bishop was asked what other conservation efforts he would like to see pursued in Aiken specifically.

“I would love to be able to hop on my bike and ride on a greenway somewhere and not die on the road,” said Bishop, who is an Aiken resident. “I would like to have another place where I could go hike and a place to go fish. I live right on the edge of Silver Bluff (Road), and I like it when I drive out that way and see horse farms. I want to continue to see that.”

Assistance is available from the Nature Conservancy for conservation projects under consideration.

The organization will conduct an analysis “at no cost” for counties and communities, Bishop said, and also will help them obtain funding from state, federal and private sources to supplement the seed money they are able to invest in conservation efforts.

In his job, Bishop has some flexibility about where he lives.

“I’ve lived in Charleston before, and I’ve lived in Beaufort,” Bishop said. “I’ve chosen to live here. And a lot of people are like me. Aiken is a special place.”

For more information about The Nature Conservancy, visit nature.org.