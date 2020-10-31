Aiken County polling precincts for General Election on Nov. 3, 2020

• Aiken No. 1: City Auditorium, 214 Park Ave. S.W., Aiken SC 29801
• Aiken No. 2: Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W., Aiken SC 29801
• Aiken No. 3: Aiken High School, 123 Rutland Drive, Aiken SC 29801
• Aiken No. 4: Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E., Aiken SC 29801
• Aiken No. 5: St. Mary's Smith Hall, 125 Park Ave. S.E., Aiken SC 29801
• Aiken No. 6: Odell Weeks Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken SC 29803
• Bath: L-B-C Middle School, 29 Lions Trail, Warrenville SC 29851
• Beech Island: Beech Island Fire Department, 1565 Sand Bar Ferry Road, Beech Island SC 29842
• Belvedere No. 9: Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta SC 29841
• Carolina Heights: American Legion Post 232, 6070 Broadcast Drive, North Augusta SC 29841
• China Springs: Center Fire Substation, 7 T&S Drive, Aiken SC 29801
• Clearwater: Clearwater Elementary School, 4552 Augusta Road, Beech Island SC 29842
• College Acres: Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road, Aiken SC 29803
• Eureka: Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 596 Johnston Highway, Trenton SC 29847
• Gloverville: First Baptist Church Gloverville, 2212 Augusta Road, Gloverville SC 29828
• Graniteville: Hope Center, 3 Hickman St., Graniteville SC 29829
• Jackson: Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson SC 29831
• Langley: Langley Community Center, 2710 Augusta Road, Warrenville SC 29851
• Lynwood: Burnettown Municipal Building, 3187 Augusta Road, Warrenville SC 29851
• Millbrook: Aiken Elementary School, 2050 Pine Log Road, Aiken SC 29803
• Monetta: Monetta Community Center, 266 Academy St., Monetta SC 29105
• Montmorenci 22: Montmorenci First Baptist Church, 44 Old Barnwell Road, Aiken SC 29803
• New Ellenton: New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton SC 29809
• New Holland: New Holland Fire Department, 2243 Old 96 Indian Trail Road, Batesburg SC 29006
• N Augusta No. 25: North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta SC 29841
• N Augusta No. 26: Fairview Presbyterian Church, 1101 Carolina Ave., North Augusta SC 29841
• N Augusta No. 27: North Augusta High School, 2000 Knobcone Ave., North Augusta SC 29841
• N Augusta No. 28: Hammond Hill Elementary School, 901 W. Woodlawn Ave., North Augusta SC 29841
• N Augusta No. 29: First Baptist Church, 602 Georgia Ave., North Augusta SC 29841
• Oak Grove: Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1721 Old 96 Indian Trail, Batesburg SC 29006
• Perry: Perry Town Hall, 1075 E. Railroad Ave. N., Perry SC 29137
• Salley: Old Crescent Vocational School, 230 Pine St. N.W., Salley SC 29137
• Shaws Fork: Shaws Fork Baptist Church, 1085 Shaws Fork Road, Aiken SC 29805
• Shiloh: J.D. Lever Elementary, 2404 Columbia Highway N., Aiken SC 29805
• Six Points No. 35: USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Aiken SC 29801
• Tabernacle: Couchton Fire Substation No. 2, 4765 Wagener Road, Wagener SC 29164
• Talatha: New Ellenton Middle School, 814 S. Main St., New Ellenton SC 29809
• Vaucluse: First Baptist Church Vaucluse, 2 Church St., Aiken SC 29801
• Wagener: Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park St. N.E., Wagener SC 29164
• Ward: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 4185 Columbia Highway N., Ridge Spring SC 29129
• Warrenville: First Baptist Church Warrenville, 1012 Aiken Blvd., Warrenville SC 29851
• White Pond: Summer Grove Baptist Church, 2465 Old Barnwell Road, Williston SC 29853
• Windsor: Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School, 3773 Charleston Highway, Aiken SC 29801
• Belvedere No. 44: Belvedere Elementary School, 201 Rhomboid Place, Belvedere SC 29841
• Misty Lakes: Mims Grove Baptist Church, 843 Ridge Road, North Augusta SC 29860
• Six Points No. 46: Center for Innovative Learning at Pinecrest, 1050 Pinecrest Ave., Aiken SC 29801
• Hammond: New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Road, Beech Island SC 29842
• Breezy Hill: Christian Heritage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Road, Graniteville SC 29829
• Mid Valley No. 51: Aiken County Career Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville SC 29851
• Levels No. 52: Kennedy Middle School, 274 E. Pine Log Road, Aiken SC 29803
• N Augusta No. 54: North Augusta Middle School, 725 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta SC 29841
• N Augusta No. 55: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1002 Carolina Ave., North Augusta SC 29841
• Couchton: Aiken Electric Co-op, 2790 Wagener Road, Aiken SC 29801
• Redd's Branch: East Aiken School of the Arts, 223 Old Wagener Road, Aiken SC 29801
• Fox Creek No. 58: North Augusta Public Safety, 501 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta SC 29860
• Pine Forest: Pine Forest Baptist Church Annex, 2827 Pine Log Road, Warrenville SC 29851
• Gem Lakes No. 60: Warrenville Elementary, 569 Howlandville Road, Warrenville SC 29851
• Silver Bluff: Silver Bluff High School, 64 Desoto Drive, Aiken SC 29803
• Ascauga Lake: Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church, 350 Blanchard Road, North Augusta SC 29841
• Cedar Creek No. 64: Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road S.E., Aiken SC 29803
• Sleepy Hollow No. 65: St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road, Aiken SC 29803
• Hitchcock No. 66: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road, Aiken SC 29803
• N Augusta No. 67: Riverview Park Activity Building, 100 Riverview Park Drive, North Augusta SC 29841
• N Augusta No. 68: Mossy Creek Elementary School, 421 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta SC 29841
• Anderson Pond No. 69: Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. S.E., Aiken SC 29803
• Sandstone No. 70: Columbus Club, 1003 Spaulding Drive, Aiken SC 29803
• Midland Valley No. 71: Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway Room 1300, Graniteville SC 29829
• Fox Creek No. 73: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta SC 29860
• South Aiken No. 75: Mt. Anna Baptist Church (temporary location), 2612 Banks Mill Road, Aiken SC 29803
• South Aiken No. 76: Chukker Creek Elementary (temporary location), 1830 Chukker Creek Road, Aiken SC 29803
• Ascauga Lake No. 84: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, North Augusta SC 29841
• Barrier Free: Registration and Elections Office, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken SC 29801