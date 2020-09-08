Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 9

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 4-7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Ernell Washington, 31 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary (non-violent) second degree
Adonis Elijah Juan Moment, 37 — unlawful carrying of pistol, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Floyd Anthony Burnett Jr., 50 — burglary (violent) (after 6/20/85) second degree
Robert William Young Jr., 53 — domestic violence third degree
Frankquesha Malasia Glover, 21 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $10,000, public disorderly conduct
Richie Lee Ring, 54 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Shannon Dwayne Autwell, 41 — contempt, failure to pay family court bench warrant
Clayton Dean Boyd, 28 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, domestic violence third degree
Jennifer Lynn Oakman, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test, possession of cocaine first offense
Kristen Belle Thompson, 25 — assault and battery third degree
Deborah Lynn Jaracuaro, 61 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Andrew Grove Evans, 25 — domestic violence third degree
Fredrick Griffin Jr., 27 — driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Veronica Leigh Thigpen, 44 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Brandon Markare Watkins, 29 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Kristina Renee McNeil, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Taylor Dawn Powell, 26 — hold for Sullivan County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center hit
Andy James Thomas, 34 — malicious injury to tree or house/trespass upon real property
Hardy Hicks Jr., 76 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Christopher Alan Sizemore, 27 — domestic violence second degree
Michael Roy Carver, 38 — burglary (after 6/20/85) third degree first offense
Johnathan Daniel Brockington, 34 — possession, making implements capable of being used in crime, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-1-57)
Faye Elizabeth Payne, 43 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Chyna Monifa Johnson, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jill Mikell Busbee, 39 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Johnathan Paul Thomas, 41 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence third degree, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Tracy Perez, 45 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Peter Vassar Brown, 41 — manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I (B) and (C), LSD, and Schedule II first offense
Hilliary Monae Rice, 19 — assault and battery third degree
Danny Russell Martin, 28 — domestic violence second degree, distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense, felony driving under the influence death results
Erma Nicole Sweat, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Walter Knud Pelikan, 55 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under the influence first offense bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, operating uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant
Virginia Darlene Still Self, 45 — hold for Barnwell South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon services, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Stephanie Alexis Moment, 31 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Demetric Charles Marine, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office