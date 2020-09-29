Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 30

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 25-28, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jody Luis Siler, 28 — larceny/breaking into motor vehicles or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants six counts, malicious injury to animals/personal property injury value $2,000, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Evadne Mandela Beshiri, 32 — filing a false police report of a felony violation
Richard Van Zahner, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Peter Paul Finch, 49 — murder two counts, burglary (after 6/20/85) first degree, attempted murder 22 counts, weapons possession during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, commit or attempt violent crime wearing body armor, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, weapons/pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Joshua Ryan Mead, 32 — domestic violence third degree, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Keith Eugene Jeno, 47 — criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age two counts
Timothy Paul Philpot II, 19 — weapons/unlawful carrying of pistol
Shawn Edwin Dunbar, 50 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense
Raymond Alfonso Patten, 40 — domestic violence third degree
Gregory Clinton Hester Jr., 31 — municipal/violation of city ordinance unlawful carrying of a firearm
Jaques Deontay Hobbs, 29 — municipal/violation of city ordinance unlawful carrying of a firearm
Holley Danielle Stein, 34 — vehicle/possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000 or less
Richard Dewayne Odom, 21 — drugs/possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, vehicle/possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000 or less
Tyrik Gerard Bright, 39 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Joshua Ryan Mead, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
William Jacob Harper Jr., 65 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Antonio Gallegos, 38 — weapons/unlawful carrying of pistol
Loretta McKinney, 62 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Luther William Hicks III, 30 — domestic violence second degree, assault and battery third degree
Nileron Brandon Guice, 37 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Nicole Lynn Lacy, 33 — probation/violation of terms of probation bondsman off bond, parole or other supervisory program, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, malicious injury to telephone, telegraph or electric utility bench warrant
Melinda Nancy Carbonaro, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Dana Michelle Wood, 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Lucas Anthony Defillips, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant
William Curtis King, 59 — checks/fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less first offense six counts
Matthew Brian Tyler Key, 26 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant, malicious injury to animals or personal property bench warrant
Patrick Wendell Stern, 42 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
James Ikeen Coates, 30 — violation of city ordinance/providing false information to public safety officer, traffic/failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, motor vehicle registration and licensing chapter violation, forgery value less than $10,000 (enhancement per 16-1-57) three counts, breach/obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant two counts, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant
Bethany Lauren Widener, 32 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
David James Hankinson, 36 — assault and battery third degree
Richard Quincy Brockington, 38 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Jesse Taylor Moore, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Jada Jaesha Jean Guillory, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Nathan Thomas Council, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Stephanie McKinney James, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Corey Andrew Poston, 24 — larceny/grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Michael Lee Valenzuela Sr., 52 — traffic/uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, traffic/use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Cameron Kyle Worlds, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Benjamin Quentin Oliver, 26 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Justin Lee Rutland, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
William Odell Swancey, 74 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Xavier Lamar Jones, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Adeline Sarae Folland, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Floyd Anthony Burnett Jr., 50 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Rodrigues Harden, 47 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Johnny Paul Green, 51 — violation of city ordinance/disobeying a lawful order, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, violation of city ordinance/resisting arrest
Misty McKenzie Hall, 48 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Chelsea Nicole Rabun, 31 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense
Brittany Elizabeth Johnson, 32 — failure to possess registration card, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
John Jacob Rich Jr., 58 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant (Aiken)
Kevin Michael Williams, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, violation of court order of protection