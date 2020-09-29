You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 30

  • Updated
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 25-28, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jody Luis Siler, 28 — larceny/breaking into motor vehicles or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants six counts, malicious injury to animals/personal property injury value $2,000, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Evadne Mandela Beshiri, 32 — filing a false police report of a felony violation

Richard Van Zahner, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Peter Paul Finch, 49 — murder two counts, burglary (after 6/20/85) first degree, attempted murder 22 counts, weapons possession during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, commit or attempt violent crime wearing body armor, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, weapons/pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Joshua Ryan Mead, 32 — domestic violence third degree, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Keith Eugene Jeno, 47 — criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age two counts

Timothy Paul Philpot II, 19 — weapons/unlawful carrying of pistol

Shawn Edwin Dunbar, 50 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense

Raymond Alfonso Patten, 40 — domestic violence third degree

Gregory Clinton Hester Jr., 31 — municipal/violation of city ordinance unlawful carrying of a firearm

Jaques Deontay Hobbs, 29 — municipal/violation of city ordinance unlawful carrying of a firearm

Holley Danielle Stein, 34 — vehicle/possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000 or less

Richard Dewayne Odom, 21 — drugs/possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, vehicle/possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000 or less

Tyrik Gerard Bright, 39 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Joshua Ryan Mead, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

William Jacob Harper Jr., 65 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Antonio Gallegos, 38 — weapons/unlawful carrying of pistol

Loretta McKinney, 62 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Luther William Hicks III, 30 — domestic violence second degree, assault and battery third degree

Nileron Brandon Guice, 37 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Nicole Lynn Lacy, 33 — probation/violation of terms of probation bondsman off bond, parole or other supervisory program, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, malicious injury to telephone, telegraph or electric utility bench warrant

Melinda Nancy Carbonaro, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Dana Michelle Wood, 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Lucas Anthony Defillips, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant

William Curtis King, 59 — checks/fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less first offense six counts

Matthew Brian Tyler Key, 26 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant, malicious injury to animals or personal property bench warrant

Patrick Wendell Stern, 42 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

James Ikeen Coates, 30 — violation of city ordinance/providing false information to public safety officer, traffic/failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, motor vehicle registration and licensing chapter violation, forgery value less than $10,000 (enhancement per 16-1-57) three counts, breach/obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant two counts, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant

Bethany Lauren Widener, 32 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

David James Hankinson, 36 — assault and battery third degree

Richard Quincy Brockington, 38 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Jesse Taylor Moore, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle

Jada Jaesha Jean Guillory, 20 — assault and battery third degree

Nathan Thomas Council, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Stephanie McKinney James, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Corey Andrew Poston, 24 — larceny/grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond

Michael Lee Valenzuela Sr., 52 — traffic/uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, traffic/use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Cameron Kyle Worlds, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Benjamin Quentin Oliver, 26 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Justin Lee Rutland, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

William Odell Swancey, 74 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Xavier Lamar Jones, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Adeline Sarae Folland, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Floyd Anthony Burnett Jr., 50 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Rodrigues Harden, 47 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Johnny Paul Green, 51 — violation of city ordinance/disobeying a lawful order, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, violation of city ordinance/resisting arrest

Misty McKenzie Hall, 48 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Chelsea Nicole Rabun, 31 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense

Brittany Elizabeth Johnson, 32 — failure to possess registration card, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

John Jacob Rich Jr., 58 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant (Aiken)

Kevin Michael Williams, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, violation of court order of protection

