Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 26

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 20-25, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

James Thomas Owens, 42 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense two counts

Kristofer Chaves Garrett, 27 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon two counts

Calvin James Scott, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants

Cory Lane Cooper, 32 — assault and battery third degree

Willie DeWayne Hutto, 31 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence first degree

Melvin Christopher Dempsey, 39 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence second degree

Jenni Rebecca Stephenson, 48 — driving without a license first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant

Robert Cole Sleister, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Lawrence David Dixon, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Jennette Dancetta Dennis, 39 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Robert Lance Sawyer, 48 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Randal Scott Hopson, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Christian Louis Eugene Barnwell, 18 — accessory before fact, accessory after the fact to felony A, B, C or murder, accessory before the fact to a felony, general provision 

Kierra Shiday Neal, 20 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Shaquille O'Neal Barr, 27 — discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft while occupied

Jessica Lana Williams, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, assault and battery third degree

Tyree Ace Williamson, 21 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Jennifer Leanne Lacey, 28 — stealing dogs

Allen Andrian Varela, 26 — resisting arrest, oppose or resist law enforcement, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant

Amy Genelle Boyd, 44 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, malicious injury to animals, personal property bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, contempt of municipal court bench warrant

William Lamar Horne, 44 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Anthony Montreal Lee, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, driving under the influence license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, hold for Columbia Police Department

Tonya Lynn Zorn, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Velvet Renee Davis, 35 — return of suspended, canceled or revoked cards and plates bench warrant, operating or allowing operation of an uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant

Randall Scott Hopson, 55 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age two counts

Jaquil Larenz Badger, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections

Robert Allen Swaim Jr., 51 — public disorderly conduct

Catasha Leona McRae, 31 — swindling

Bryan Austin Addy, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Victoria Shantelle Thomas, 29 — discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, attempted murder two counts, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Samantha Shambarger, 25 — domestic violence first degree

Susanne Michelle Williams, 39 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more

Joshua Lee Temples, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Jody Luis Siler, 28 — shoplifting (fail to appear before issuing judge) bench warrant, receiving stolen goods (fail to appear before issuing judge) bench warrant

Eazay Louise Foster, 62 — pedestrians on highways

Kellie Toole Bell, 54 — hold for Florida offender review per National Crime Information Center hit

Dennis Daniel Garrett Jr., 47 — manufacture, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine, unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors first offense, possession of firearm or ammunition by persons convicted of violent felony, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, unlawful carrying of pistol, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Bernard Vernon Devine, 63 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first offense, burglary (violent) (after 6/20/85) second degree, distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense 

Destra Varnella Hudson, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant

Elizabeth Lorraine Norbits, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Leigh Anne Golden, 43 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

Mary Doris Boyd, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance failure to comply

Evin Rae Davenport, 29 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams second offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense, violation of Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams two counts

Maya Fox Woolman, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident

Christopher Eugene Peebles, 47 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Steven Gage Shelton, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, assault and battery third degree

Clint Christopher Morris, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense

Blake Carlisle Arthur, 24 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond

Tyrique Devante Guzman, 25 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense

Krystina Brooke Shuttleworth, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs, except flunitrazepam

Destra Varnella Hudson, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less 

Russell Antonio Cunningham, 35 — detainer hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services Columbia

Brandon Lee Meyer Sr., 27 — assault, beat or wound police officer serving process bench warrant, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bench warrant two counts

Jared Adam Ferretti, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants

Brandon Antonio Pickeral, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, operating vehicle on highway without registration

James Perry Daily, 40 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant

Robert Allen Swaim, 51 — detainer hold for Myrtle Beach Police Department

Jacob Harrison Craven, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Larry Carl Lashley, 48 — failure to pay family court bench warrant three counts

David Dakota Brazell, 27 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree

Richard Charles Proctor, 38 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Victor Jonathan Goodwin, 44 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Treyvar Keshawn Miller, 21 — hold for New Ellenton Police Department awaiting warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Jerome Latroy Simmons, 34 — failure to pay family court bench warrant two counts

Sheena Ann Davis, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less 

Ventez Ordell Scurry, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant

Justin Ray Bryant, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

