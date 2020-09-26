Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 26

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 20-25, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
James Thomas Owens, 42 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense two counts
Kristofer Chaves Garrett, 27 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon two counts
Calvin James Scott, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Cory Lane Cooper, 32 — assault and battery third degree
Willie DeWayne Hutto, 31 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence first degree
Melvin Christopher Dempsey, 39 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence second degree
Jenni Rebecca Stephenson, 48 — driving without a license first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Robert Cole Sleister, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Lawrence David Dixon, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jennette Dancetta Dennis, 39 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Robert Lance Sawyer, 48 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Randal Scott Hopson, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Christian Louis Eugene Barnwell, 18 — accessory before fact, accessory after the fact to felony A, B, C or murder, accessory before the fact to a felony, general provision
Kierra Shiday Neal, 20 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Shaquille O'Neal Barr, 27 — discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft while occupied
Jessica Lana Williams, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, assault and battery third degree
Tyree Ace Williamson, 21 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Jennifer Leanne Lacey, 28 — stealing dogs
Allen Andrian Varela, 26 — resisting arrest, oppose or resist law enforcement, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant
Amy Genelle Boyd, 44 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, malicious injury to animals, personal property bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, contempt of municipal court bench warrant
William Lamar Horne, 44 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Anthony Montreal Lee, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, driving under the influence license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, hold for Columbia Police Department
Tonya Lynn Zorn, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Velvet Renee Davis, 35 — return of suspended, canceled or revoked cards and plates bench warrant, operating or allowing operation of an uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Randall Scott Hopson, 55 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age two counts
Jaquil Larenz Badger, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Robert Allen Swaim Jr., 51 — public disorderly conduct
Catasha Leona McRae, 31 — swindling
Bryan Austin Addy, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Victoria Shantelle Thomas, 29 — discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, attempted murder two counts, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Samantha Shambarger, 25 — domestic violence first degree
Susanne Michelle Williams, 39 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Joshua Lee Temples, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Jody Luis Siler, 28 — shoplifting (fail to appear before issuing judge) bench warrant, receiving stolen goods (fail to appear before issuing judge) bench warrant
Eazay Louise Foster, 62 — pedestrians on highways
Kellie Toole Bell, 54 — hold for Florida offender review per National Crime Information Center hit
Dennis Daniel Garrett Jr., 47 — manufacture, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine, unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors first offense, possession of firearm or ammunition by persons convicted of violent felony, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, unlawful carrying of pistol, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Bernard Vernon Devine, 63 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first offense, burglary (violent) (after 6/20/85) second degree, distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense
Destra Varnella Hudson, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Elizabeth Lorraine Norbits, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Leigh Anne Golden, 43 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Mary Doris Boyd, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance failure to comply
Evin Rae Davenport, 29 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams second offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense, violation of Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams two counts
Maya Fox Woolman, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Christopher Eugene Peebles, 47 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Steven Gage Shelton, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, assault and battery third degree
Clint Christopher Morris, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Blake Carlisle Arthur, 24 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond
Tyrique Devante Guzman, 25 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense
Krystina Brooke Shuttleworth, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs, except flunitrazepam
Destra Varnella Hudson, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Russell Antonio Cunningham, 35 — detainer hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services Columbia
Brandon Lee Meyer Sr., 27 — assault, beat or wound police officer serving process bench warrant, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bench warrant two counts
Jared Adam Ferretti, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Brandon Antonio Pickeral, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, operating vehicle on highway without registration
James Perry Daily, 40 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant
Robert Allen Swaim, 51 — detainer hold for Myrtle Beach Police Department
Jacob Harrison Craven, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Larry Carl Lashley, 48 — failure to pay family court bench warrant three counts
David Dakota Brazell, 27 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree
Richard Charles Proctor, 38 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Victor Jonathan Goodwin, 44 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Treyvar Keshawn Miller, 21 — hold for New Ellenton Police Department awaiting warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Jerome Latroy Simmons, 34 — failure to pay family court bench warrant two counts
Sheena Ann Davis, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Ventez Ordell Scurry, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Justin Ray Bryant, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant