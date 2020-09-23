Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 24

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 22, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tonya Lynn Zorn, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Velvet Renee Davis, 35 — return of suspended, canceled or revoked cards and plates bench warrant, operating or allowing operation of an uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Randall Scott Hopson, 55 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age two counts
Jaquil Larenz Badger, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Robert Allen Swaim Jr., 51 — public disorderly conduct
Catasha Leona McRae, 31 — swindling
Bryan Austin Addy, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Victoria Shantelle Thomas, 29 — discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, attempted murder two counts, unlawful carrying of a pistol