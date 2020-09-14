You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 15

Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 11-13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Malachi Quantel Beasley, 20 — assault and battery third degree, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Douglas Carter, 31 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center hit, hold for Virginia Beach Police Department per National Crime Information Center hit

Terrence Lamont Harrison, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Susan Ann McQuary, 53 — public disorderly conduct

Timothy Bryan Smith, 35 — failed DAC bench warrant

Kevin Dwayne Lester, 57 — public disorderly conduct

David Cushing Stinson, 65 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance, open container of beer/wine

Tambia Tyler Willock, 41 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

Christian James Agnew, 36 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Rena Lucille Clark, 54 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, manufacture, distribute possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) & (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense

Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 21 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Donnie Tyler Morris, 18 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Clifford Lee Kyzer Jr., 35 — hold for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Trellis Raoul Weathersbee, 38 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Kristen Fale Crowson, 40 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Kimberly Ann Williams, 30 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud four counts

Dalton Bruce Swartz, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Joseph Steven Holland, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Whit Lamar Hall, 39 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree

Marne William Clark, 71 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Jaylon Antinino Herrin, 18 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000, hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Caleb McKnabb, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Carmen Lynelle Toole, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Patrick Demon Frazier, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Quinton Devon Richardson, 25 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Robert Aaron Gagnon, 30 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

David Barney Inabinet, 42 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Brian Christopher Kealey, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) two counts

Tammy Lynn Powell, 55 — malicious injury to animals, personal property magistrate court bench warrant

Jaquavian Kemonie McKnight, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Christopher Lamar Bovian, 39 — domestic violence third degree

Timothy Horton Twitty, 39 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, failure to comply municipal court bench warrant, public disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant

Richard John Hickox, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Steven Ray Jackson, 30 — domestic violence second degree

Monica Nicole Stewart, 36 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, assault and battery third degree

Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — hold for Aiken County Detention Center

Richard Marquell Simpkins Jr., 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Marcus Rodrequiz Jones, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

James Allen Jr., 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Joccoui Daitann Jackson, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Dashaun Dorel Judge, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

David Henry Malpass Jr., 31 — financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News