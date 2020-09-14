Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 15

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 11-13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Malachi Quantel Beasley, 20 — assault and battery third degree, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Douglas Carter, 31 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center hit, hold for Virginia Beach Police Department per National Crime Information Center hit
Terrence Lamont Harrison, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Susan Ann McQuary, 53 — public disorderly conduct
Timothy Bryan Smith, 35 — failed DAC bench warrant
Kevin Dwayne Lester, 57 — public disorderly conduct
David Cushing Stinson, 65 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance, open container of beer/wine
Tambia Tyler Willock, 41 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
Christian James Agnew, 36 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Rena Lucille Clark, 54 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, manufacture, distribute possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) & (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense
Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 21 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Donnie Tyler Morris, 18 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Clifford Lee Kyzer Jr., 35 — hold for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Trellis Raoul Weathersbee, 38 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kristen Fale Crowson, 40 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Kimberly Ann Williams, 30 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud four counts
Dalton Bruce Swartz, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Joseph Steven Holland, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Whit Lamar Hall, 39 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Marne William Clark, 71 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Jaylon Antinino Herrin, 18 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000, hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Wesley Caleb McKnabb, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Carmen Lynelle Toole, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Patrick Demon Frazier, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Quinton Devon Richardson, 25 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Robert Aaron Gagnon, 30 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
David Barney Inabinet, 42 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Brian Christopher Kealey, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) two counts
Tammy Lynn Powell, 55 — malicious injury to animals, personal property magistrate court bench warrant
Jaquavian Kemonie McKnight, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Christopher Lamar Bovian, 39 — domestic violence third degree
Timothy Horton Twitty, 39 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, failure to comply municipal court bench warrant, public disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant
Richard John Hickox, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Steven Ray Jackson, 30 — domestic violence second degree
Monica Nicole Stewart, 36 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, assault and battery third degree
Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — hold for Aiken County Detention Center
Richard Marquell Simpkins Jr., 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Marcus Rodrequiz Jones, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
James Allen Jr., 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Joccoui Daitann Jackson, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Dashaun Dorel Judge, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
David Henry Malpass Jr., 31 — financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less