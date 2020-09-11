Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 12

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 8-10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Natalia Shantell Easterling, 25 — domestic violence first degree, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Devontae Marquette Washington, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Gregory Antione Johnson, 43 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, assault and battery third degree
Kristopher Hugh Hemminger, 31 — reckless driving bench warrant, driving without a license first offense bench warrant
Clifton Ellis Tyler, 37 — domestic violence third degree, striking fixtures on adjacent to highway failure to report, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, failure to obey traffic control devices, escape/attempted escape or possession of tools to escape from prison, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process while resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life three counts, manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams, trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more, manufacture or possession of schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Alvin Bernard Patterson, 33 — domestic violence second degree
Todd Douglas Williams, 56 — violation of city ordinance/simple assault
Laporsha Desirae Thomas, 27 — pedestrian on controlled access highway
Wayne Edward Peterson, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Tyquan Devon Johnson, 18 — use of a vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only bondsman off bond
Brandon Scott Adams, 36 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base second offense, possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II second offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V second or subsequent offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense first offense bench warrant, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bench warrant, forgery value less than $10,000 bench warrant
Billy Ray Aultman, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Michael Kirby Coggin, 27 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Clifton Ellis Tyler, 37 — domestic violence second degree
Robert Wayne Isom, 46 — attempted murder
Daniel Field, 65 — public disorderly conduct
Kimberly Shea Drafts Dell, 38 — financial transaction card theft, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, financial identity fraud or identity theft
Anthony Patrick Kelly, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, littering not more than 15 pounds, reckless driving, no tag light, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense excludes manufacture of methamphetamine, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, assault and battery second degree, financial identity fraud or identity theft
Stephanie McCormick, 41 — driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Cydasia Carletta Young, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence
Khesha Lynn Rouse, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Sonya Denise Bullock, 53 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving without a license first offense
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — public disorderly conduct
James Barry Murphy, 57 — forgery value $10,000 or more, obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $10,000 or more, hold for Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, detainer hold, hold for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold
Robert Wayne Spence II, 31 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Olajuwan Rashawn Patterson, 26 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence second offense, violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a weapon
William Joe Jackson, 55 — public disorderly conduct
Adarius Khaliel Brown, 21 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — breach of trust/obtaining property under false tokens
Leon Hosey, 44 — felony driving under the influence death results
Annette Mendez, 40 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office per National Crime Information Center hit
Daja Denise Snooks, 24 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Ricardo Kissiah Negrete, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Richard Lee Johnson Jr., 25 —malicious injury to animals, personal property
Clarence Junior Green, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Antroy Lemore Kirkland, 39 — domestic violence third degree
Sarah Denise Plaster, 56 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period, financial transaction card theft
Tambia Tyler Willock, 41 — driving without a license first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Christina Louise Croft, 55 — burglary second degree
Cody Chevy Bunn, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Cassie Nicole Bell, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
John Kirkland Blocker, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kearney Fioure Spivey, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, driving under suspension bench warrant second offense
Susan Lynn Willing, 58 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
Lisa Renee Gray, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Syndria Thomas Harrison Jr., 48 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Brian Keith Abbey, 52 — assault and battery third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance/public drunk