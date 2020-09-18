You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Sept. 11-17

  • Updated
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 11-17, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Malachi Quantel Beasley, 20 — assault and battery third degree, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Douglas Carter, 31 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center hit, hold for Virginia Beach Police Department per National Crime Information Center hit

Terrence Lamont Harrison, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Susan Ann McQuary, 53 — public disorderly conduct

Timothy Bryan Smith, 35 — failed DAC bench warrant

Kevin Dwayne Lester, 57 — public disorderly conduct

David Cushing Stinson, 65 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance, open container of beer/wine

Tambia Tyler Willock, 41 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

Christian James Agnew, 36 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Rena Lucille Clark, 54 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, manufacture, distribute possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) & (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense

Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 21 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Donnie Tyler Morris, 18 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Clifford Lee Kyzer Jr., 35 — hold for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Trellis Raoul Weathersbee, 38 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Kristen Fale Crowson, 40 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Kimberly Ann Williams, 30 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud four counts

Dalton Bruce Swartz, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Joseph Steven Holland, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Whit Lamar Hall, 39 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree

Marne William Clark, 71 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Jaylon Antinino Herrin, 18 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000, hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Caleb McKnabb, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Carmen Lynelle Toole, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Patrick Demon Frazier, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Quinton Devon Richardson, 25 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Robert Aaron Gagnon, 30 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

David Barney Inabinet, 42 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Brian Christopher Kealey, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) two counts

Tammy Lynn Powell, 55 — malicious injury to animals, personal property magistrate court bench warrant

Jaquavian Kemonie McKnight, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Christopher Lamar Bovian, 39 — domestic violence third degree

Timothy Horton Twitty, 39 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, failure to comply municipal court bench warrant, public disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant

Richard John Hickox, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Steven Ray Jackson, 30 — domestic violence second degree

Monica Nicole Stewart, 36 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, assault and battery third degree

Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — hold for Aiken County Detention Center

Richard Marquell Simpkins Jr., 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Marcus Rodrequiz Jones, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

James Allen Jr., 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Joccoui Daitann Jackson, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Dashaun Dorel Judge, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

David Henry Malpass Jr., 31 — financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Jeffrey Skylar Bloodworth, 27 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug

Edward Demarian Douglas, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Shaun Christopher Tanner, 40 — domestic violence second degree

James Erick Kelley, 47 — burglary (after 6/20/85) third degree first offense

Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — malicious injury, willful injury to courthouse or jail

Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Cornelius Jenkins, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Mary Ellen Brotemarkle, 41 — assault and battery first degree

Keith Allan Shackleford, 42 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base second offense

Linda Marie Hubbard, 35 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing) second offense

Timothy Horton Twitty, 39 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash second or subsequent offense bondsman off bond two counts, possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base second offense bondsman off bond, burglary (after 6/20/85) third degree first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

John Allen Copeland, 40 — sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

James Barry Murphy, 57 — hold for South Dakota Department of Corrections

David Henry Malpass, 31 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond two counts, domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond

Christian Tyler Fincher, 24 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Robert Alexander Powell, 61 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense

Cory Brandon Waldo, 41 — driving under the influence less than .10 refused test first offense

Timothy Allen Brown, 58 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process

Patrick Abraham Johnson Sr., 44 — assault and battery third degree

Matt Michael Sherlock, 34 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk

Destiny Teresa Lora Wideman, 20 — use of a vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only

Russell Antonio Cunningham, 35 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, kidnapping five counts, pointing and presenting firearms at a person four counts, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony

Joseph Ryan Cincotta, 33 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Roger Anthony Reese, 52 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Richard Marqell Simpkins Jr., 34 — habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status bondsman off bond, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Anthony Patrick Kelly, 38 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud four counts

Kimberly Shea Drafts Dell, 38 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud four counts

Lathaniel Blaine Campbell, 18 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, domestic violence first degree

John Anthony Adams, 34 — habitual traffic offenders/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

John Allan Williams, 50 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant

Shannon Ray Heath, 43 — hold for Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

Kolbe River Duplessis, 23 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Leslie Marie Brooks, 22 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Dominique Denzel Beal, 24 — manufacture or possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue

Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Randall Darnell Sapp Jr., 25 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Summer Cherece Edwards, 25 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Rayvis Demitrus Neubia, 19 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, public disorderly conduct bench warrant

Henry Ingram Jr., 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Ronald Dunbar, 50 — burglary first degree

Linda Kaye Butler, 34 — contempt of family court by adult failure to appear and pay

Lawrence Ruben Martin Jr., 47 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant three counts, public disorderly conduct bench warrant

Donte Allen Fogle, 29 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Marcus David Spann, 39 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant, domestic violence third degree

David Alan Krzywda, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

