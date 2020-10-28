Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 29

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 27, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Terry Keith Moxley, 56 — domestic violence second degree
Susan Lynn Willing, 58 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Sean Thomas Coffey, 34 — receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more
Brashawn O’Neal Green, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, reckless driving
Joshua David Baughman, 29 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Greg Peat Shay, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Andrew Derrick McKenzie, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jerry Don Nicholes Sr., 57 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Teresa Michelle Bacon, 35 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Erica Danielle Jeffords, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Ryan Taft Shuttleworth, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Ricardo Renaldo Rouse, 33 — unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian bondsman off bond, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature bondsman off bond
Michael Warden Baker Jr., 39 — financial transaction card theft bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Allen James Blocker, 47 — hold for Aiken County detention center detainer hold
Erica Danielle Jeffords, 25 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Tashia Latrece Limehouse, 31 — accessory after the fact to a felony A, B, C or murder
Russell James Boyd, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Joshua Caleb Howard, 22 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 two counts, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less two counts, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored two counts, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Matthew Blake Eustace, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant