Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 28

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 23-26, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Cameron Jerrad Williams, 27 — hold for Burnettown Police Department
John Thomas Belote, 37 — Habitual Traffic Offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Sean James Lanza, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Melissa Dianne Boone, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Jason Michael Rose, 42 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant
Amber Marie Jordan, 24 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 27 — assault and battery third degree
Richard Christopher Robbins, 51 — failure to appear and failure to pay family court bench warrant
Kaysha Jessica Wells, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Jared Adam Ferretti, 33 — violation of terms of probation, parole general sessions court commitment
Daniel Joseph Gray, 36 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Robert Charlie Hewitt III, 49 — assault and battery third degree
Sean James Lanza, 32 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident bondsman off bond
Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 33 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program general sessions court commitment
Michael Todd Kelsey, 50 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) two counts
Christian Tyler Fincher, 25 — public disorderly conduct
Chauncelle Deshawn Hampton, 22 — public disorderly conduct
Eugene Frazier, 53 — assault and battery third degree
Jermaine Vershone Habersham, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Alfredo Hipolito Gomez, 26 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, hold for immigration
Edward James Reckner II, 35 — domestic violence second degree
Tammy Lynn Powell, 56 — public disorderly conduct
Willie Lakes, 49 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000
James Marion Sanders, 41 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams, hold for Edgefield County
Christopher Tarek Jones, 38 — assault and battery third degree
James Joseph Sturkie, 25 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Kevin Todd McClain, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Dillon Michael Erwin, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Ryan Jason Knights, 32 — manufacture, possess other controlled substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense five counts, possession of narcotics in schedule I(b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, manufacture, possession of schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute two counts, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Richard Dequon Carroll, 20 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense
Dantavius Huston Isles-Lytes, 26 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Brittany Nichole Lamer, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, littering not more than 15 pounds
Catherine Ruth Hawley, 27 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Keyshawn Madonte Copeland-Walker, 18 — driving without a license first offense
Teri Elaine Jorame, 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Ricardo Renaldo Rouse Sr., 33 — public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury $2,000, assault and battery third degree two counts, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard, carjacking/take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily
Joseph Eric Rowe, 36 — public disorderly conduct, possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense
Trebor David Cockrell, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice
Travis Douglas Coleman, 41 — failure to pay per 12-11-2019 order family court bench warrant two counts
Kentrell Antonio Brown, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended of DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, domestic violence second degree, hold for Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office
Zackery Taylor Smith, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bench warrant
James Perry Daily, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Charles Wayne Sellers Jr., 39 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Israel Darnell Bryant, 39 — disorderly conduct bench warrant
Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — Habitual Traffic Offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Chris Allan Brown, 33 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense two counts
Dantavius Huston Isles-Lytes, 26 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond
James Marion Sanders, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Aaron Keith Steele, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Anthony Samuel Santillo III, 32 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored two counts, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, burglary (non-violent) second degree bench warrant, hold for Martinsville Police Department, Virginia detainer hold
James Pasco Jones Jr., 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Marcus Nathaniel Greene, 26 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Katie Elizabeth Tarlton, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Michael Warden Baker Jr., 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Oscar Lee King, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office