Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 24

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for XXXXX, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jarrell Robert Sonderegger, 18 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense

Michael Dennis Canipe, 59 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense (excludes manufacturing of meth), possession of cocaine second offense, possession of controlled substance in schedule I to V second or subsequent offense

Chandler Benjamin Smith, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant

Andrew Tyler Mathis, 24 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of drive involved in accident

Tabitha Ann Smith, 41 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Michael Dustin Wise, 45 — burglary first degree, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold, hold for West Pelzer Police Department, Anderson detainer hold

Tom Simpkins Jr., 43 — operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense

Anthony Clifton Owens, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bench warrant

Phillip Mathew Willie, 29 — hold for Louisiana Probation and Parole detainer hold

Marsha Lynn Williams, 38 — trespassing after notice

Jeana Marie Childers, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant

Dania Elizabeth Pineda Duron, 25 — driving without a license, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer

Pete Anthony Sherlock, 45 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, hold for Edgefield County detainer hold

