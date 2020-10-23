Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 24

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for XXXXX, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jarrell Robert Sonderegger, 18 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Michael Dennis Canipe, 59 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense (excludes manufacturing of meth), possession of cocaine second offense, possession of controlled substance in schedule I to V second or subsequent offense
Chandler Benjamin Smith, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant
Andrew Tyler Mathis, 24 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of drive involved in accident
Tabitha Ann Smith, 41 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Michael Dustin Wise, 45 — burglary first degree, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold, hold for West Pelzer Police Department, Anderson detainer hold
Tom Simpkins Jr., 43 — operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Anthony Clifton Owens, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bench warrant
Phillip Mathew Willie, 29 — hold for Louisiana Probation and Parole detainer hold
Marsha Lynn Williams, 38 — trespassing after notice
Jeana Marie Childers, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Dania Elizabeth Pineda Duron, 25 — driving without a license, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer
Pete Anthony Sherlock, 45 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant, hold for Edgefield County detainer hold