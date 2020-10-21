Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 21

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kira Adreanna Reed, 22 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Sheona Latrece Devoe, 29 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
James Lamar Reynolds, 39 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct three counts, urinating in public, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
Hope Renae Blackmon, 23 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
John Roger Jacobson Jr., 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Dominique Denzel Beal, 24 — driving under suspension
Tonya Lincoln Brown, 36 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Howard Daniel Barton, 20 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of firearms or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Edward William Tomago, 37 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Michael Andrew Mayo, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less three counts
Mautrice Keyshawn Thomas, 22 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person bondsman off bond, carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent bondsman off bond, burglary first degree bondsman off bond
Kelvin Marquise Mathis, 28 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Shawna Lynn Norris, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Jessica Rene Thurmond, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Edward Larhon Palmore Jr., 29 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Nelson Riley, 53 — public disorderly conduct, shoplifting value $2,000 or less