You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 20

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 16-18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Rickey Lamar Cook Jr., 23 — pedestrian on controlled access highway, assault and battery third degree

Isyah Michael Rose, 19 — receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Alice Lee Brown, 30 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Justin Alan Tucker, 32 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Mikaela Irene Uscanga, 20 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance near school three counts

Elliott Gerard Williams, 37 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense (refused test) general sessions court commitment, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, habitual offender second conviction for most serious crimes enhancement

Billy Joe Leggett, 62 — public disorderly conduct

Albert Spann Jr., 33 — cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)

Samantha Lynn Tracey Hamilton, 39 — domestic violence third degree

Jason Allen McGlocklin, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Brandon Lamont Otis Newsome, 31 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Lindsey Nicole Boyd, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Devin Faith Goodson, 28 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Tomas Bernardo-Diaz, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refuse test, driving without a license first offense, hold for Immigrations Custom Enforcement detainer hold

Alecia Marie Mathis, 31 — public disorderly conduct

Lance Gerard Tyler, 35 — public disorderly conduct, failure to pay family court bench warrant

David Derrell Smith, 27 — domestic violence second degree, failure to pay family court bench warrant

Desmond Lee Scott Sr., 40 — violation of drug distribution law operating a stash house bondsman off bond, legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person bondsman off bond, manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III – possession with intent to distribute marijuana bondsman off bond, distribute, sell, manufacture or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance near a school bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offenders status bondsman off bond, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense magistrate court bench warrant

Joree Neil Webb, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Robert Dunbar, 70 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offenders status

Gary Lamontre Mathis, 44 — criminal sexual conduct third degree

Ronshay Kareem Dubose, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Kameshia Chante Carter, 26 — malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property

Brittany Miranda Pate, 33 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree two counts

Diane Lee Auman, 51 — violation of city ordinance false information, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — public disorderly conduct

John Thomas Belote, 37 — assault and battery third degree

Shunniel Karnez Axen, 29 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Torina Lorenzo Coleman, 48 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, failure to pay family court bench warrant

Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — domestic violence first degree

Frederica Lasha Drummings, 41 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Amanda Axson Lee, 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant

Henry Jamie Gantt, 44 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant

Jessica Leilani Hall, 45 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Darrel Clinton Cain, 57 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News