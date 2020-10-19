Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 20

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 16-18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Rickey Lamar Cook Jr., 23 — pedestrian on controlled access highway, assault and battery third degree
Isyah Michael Rose, 19 — receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Alice Lee Brown, 30 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Justin Alan Tucker, 32 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Mikaela Irene Uscanga, 20 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance near school three counts
Elliott Gerard Williams, 37 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense (refused test) general sessions court commitment, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, habitual offender second conviction for most serious crimes enhancement
Billy Joe Leggett, 62 — public disorderly conduct
Albert Spann Jr., 33 — cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)
Samantha Lynn Tracey Hamilton, 39 — domestic violence third degree
Jason Allen McGlocklin, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brandon Lamont Otis Newsome, 31 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Lindsey Nicole Boyd, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Devin Faith Goodson, 28 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tomas Bernardo-Diaz, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refuse test, driving without a license first offense, hold for Immigrations Custom Enforcement detainer hold
Alecia Marie Mathis, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Lance Gerard Tyler, 35 — public disorderly conduct, failure to pay family court bench warrant
David Derrell Smith, 27 — domestic violence second degree, failure to pay family court bench warrant
Desmond Lee Scott Sr., 40 — violation of drug distribution law operating a stash house bondsman off bond, legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person bondsman off bond, manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III – possession with intent to distribute marijuana bondsman off bond, distribute, sell, manufacture or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance near a school bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offenders status bondsman off bond, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense magistrate court bench warrant
Joree Neil Webb, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Robert Dunbar, 70 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offenders status
Gary Lamontre Mathis, 44 — criminal sexual conduct third degree
Ronshay Kareem Dubose, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Kameshia Chante Carter, 26 — malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property
Brittany Miranda Pate, 33 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree two counts
Diane Lee Auman, 51 — violation of city ordinance false information, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — public disorderly conduct
John Thomas Belote, 37 — assault and battery third degree
Shunniel Karnez Axen, 29 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Torina Lorenzo Coleman, 48 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, failure to pay family court bench warrant
Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — domestic violence first degree
Frederica Lasha Drummings, 41 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Amanda Axson Lee, 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Henry Jamie Gantt, 44 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Jessica Leilani Hall, 45 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Darrel Clinton Cain, 57 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant