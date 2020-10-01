Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 2

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 28-30, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Justin Lee Rutland, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
William Odell Swancey, 74 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Xavier Lamar Jones, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Adeline Sarae Folland, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Floyd Anthony Burnett Jr., 50 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Rodrigues Harden, 47 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Johnny Paul Green, 51 — violation of city ordinance/disobeying a lawful order, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, violation of city ordinance/resisting arrest
Misty McKenzie Hall, 48 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Chelsea Nicole Rabun, 31 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense
Brittany Elizabeth Johnson, 32 — failure to possess registration card, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
John Jacob Rich Jr., 58 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant (Aiken)
Kevin Michael Williams, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, violation of court order of protection
--Eric Jermaine Russell, 30 — allowing operation of an uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension second offense bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Jeremiah David McFalls, 41 — contempt of family court by adult/failure to pay
Maranda Lee Kelley, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Wayne Paul Steele, 60 — reckless driving commitment
Justin Andrew Rowe, 36 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense BAC .29
Nicole Lynn Lacy, 33 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored bondsman off bond
Crystal Yolanda Thomas, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Antonio Marquis Walker, 39 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Johnny Eric Riley, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Farin Nicole Burgess, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Kristen Marie Genova, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kaysha Jessica Wells, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant
Edward William Tomago, 37 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Kelsey Alexis Coleburn, 28 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold (Lexington)
--Amber Dawn Odum, 31 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Blake Carlisle Artur, 24 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Christopher Vance Roccia, 36 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Timothy Paul Philpot, 19 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
William Allen Beshears, 29 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Destany Marie Hazel, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Larry Marvin Campbell, 44 — contempt of family court by adult
Lester Stanley Jackson III, 38 — failure to pay as ordered bench warrant two counts
Craig Vincent Butcher, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Trey Samuel Thompson, 20 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams
Jesse James Gordon, 49 — violation or an order of protection, domestic violence second degree