Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 17

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 15, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Brian Perry Sharp, 33 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — assault and battery third degree

Bradley James McNamara, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

James Lester Branham, 42 — simple possession of marijuana bench warrant

Tony Luther Hill, 52 — public disorderly conduct

Paul Douglas Glover Jr., 28 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent

Adam Robert Ruble, 24 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Nicholas Worster, 50 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Mary Darshan Chandler, 32 — hit and run duties of driver involved in an accident with death, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Victoria Elizabeth Blackmon, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Melissa Diane Muns, 40 — habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Jamal Rashaad Justice, 40 — failure to comply bench warrant

Gregory Clark Carpenter Jr., 38 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant

Melissa Ashlien Muns, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Justin Alan Tucker, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash

Sandra Dee Crabtree, 58 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, lottery/intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets, alter, make, etc. bondsman off bond four counts

Anthony Wayne Griffin Jr., 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Stephanie Ann Sherlock, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

