Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 16

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 14, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Peetris Bettrinna Fulmer, 30 — assault and battery by a mob third degree

Landrick O’Neal Abney, 28 — assault and battery by a mob third degree

Shannon Michael Parker, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Simon Lavor Alexa Hammond, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Roy Howard Gaines, 64 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Tommy Lee Edwards, 31 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Oscar Caldwell Jr., 51 — failure to comply bench warrant

Dylon Odell McRay Riley, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Joseph Brooks Majar, 38 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Allen James Blocker, 47 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Candy Lynn Morris, 40 — public disorderly conduct

Christian Lorenz Major, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Hykeem Daquan Hampton, 25 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, attempted murder two counts

