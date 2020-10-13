Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 14

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 9-12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Oct. 9
Armando Felipe De La Cruz, 26 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Aaron Michael Wolferst, 27 — hold for Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence, reckless driving
Christopher Alexander Dais, 39 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life
Damian Joseph Broadwater, 27 — domestic violence first degree
Micheal Aaron Lee Greenwood, 27 — hold for Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
Trequan Varkim Johnson, 23 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property two counts, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, manufacture or possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, unlawful carrying of a pistol
James Rufus Edwards, 40 — felony driving under the influence death results
Purvis Antwann Quiller, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams, habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Oct. 10
Rayvis Demitrus Neubia, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jennifer Lynn Dougherty, 19 — assault and battery third degree
Jeffrey Herman Nettles, 49 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Christian Tyler Fincher, 24 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Quentin Vershad Woods Sr., 29 — reckless driving, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Melody Consondra Culbreath, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Adam Robert Ruble, 24 — habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Alvin Hollingsworth, 38 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree, indecent exposure
Gladys Marie Campbell, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts, shoplifting value $2,000 or less enhancement
Danielle Latasha Marine, 40 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Madison Joseph Crane, 40 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Joshua Landon Pinkard, 38 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Donnie Edward Ferguson Jr., 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Oct. 11
Kevin Scott Proctor, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Stewart Bane Davis, 32 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Joseph George Anderson, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, reckless driving, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Jessica Elise Ford, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Celeste Lynn Lamb, 40 — driving without a license first offense, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered
Deborah Jones Brown, 65 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Matthew Aaron McCormick, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Spires Brinkley Broome Jr., 75 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Brissa Margarita Fossee, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Anthony Keith Mathis, 58 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to pay as ordered bench warrant four counts
Thomas Edward Boatwright, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Trevor Jerrett Padgett, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Christy Lynn Pace, 35 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, failure to appear
Oct. 12
Jeremy Carlton Smith Sr., 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — pedestrian on controlled access highway
Pamela Roberts Anderson, 56 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Gregory Antione Johnson, 43 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance/urinating in public
Velvet Renee Davis, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with death
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Victoria Elizabeth Blackmon, 28 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Jonathan Wade Willard, 33 — property nuisance
Tony DeCarlo Green, 36 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance/destruction of city property, throwing bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections officer
Kenneth Lynn Silas, 44 — failure to pay bench warrant
Scottie Allen Huggins, 30 — domestic violence third degree
Jimmy O’Neal Weaver, 39 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant
Jamie Lee Gorham, 37 — failure to pay bench warrant
Farin Nicole Burgess, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Stephen Wade Berry, 35 — unlawful communication two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request