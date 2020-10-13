You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Oct. 14

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 9-12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Oct. 9

Armando Felipe De La Cruz, 26 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Aaron Michael Wolferst, 27 — hold for Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana

Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence, reckless driving

Christopher Alexander Dais, 39 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life

Damian Joseph Broadwater, 27 — domestic violence first degree

Micheal Aaron Lee Greenwood, 27 — hold for Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

Trequan Varkim Johnson, 23 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property two counts, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, manufacture or possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, unlawful carrying of a pistol

James Rufus Edwards, 40 — felony driving under the influence death results

Purvis Antwann Quiller, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams, habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status

Oct. 10

Rayvis Demitrus Neubia, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Jennifer Lynn Dougherty, 19 — assault and battery third degree

Jeffrey Herman Nettles, 49 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Christian Tyler Fincher, 24 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Quentin Vershad Woods Sr., 29 — reckless driving, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status

Melody Consondra Culbreath, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Adam Robert Ruble, 24 — habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Alvin Hollingsworth, 38 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree, indecent exposure

Gladys Marie Campbell, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts, shoplifting value $2,000 or less enhancement

Danielle Latasha Marine, 40 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Madison Joseph Crane, 40 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Joshua Landon Pinkard, 38 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense

Donnie Edward Ferguson Jr., 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Oct. 11

Kevin Scott Proctor, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Stewart Bane Davis, 32 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense

Joseph George Anderson, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, reckless driving, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Jessica Elise Ford, 26 — assault and battery third degree

Celeste Lynn Lamb, 40 — driving without a license first offense, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered

Deborah Jones Brown, 65 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Matthew Aaron McCormick, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant

Spires Brinkley Broome Jr., 75 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Brissa Margarita Fossee, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Anthony Keith Mathis, 58 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to pay as ordered bench warrant four counts

Thomas Edward Boatwright, 26 — assault and battery third degree

Trevor Jerrett Padgett, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Christy Lynn Pace, 35 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, failure to appear

Oct. 12

Jeremy Carlton Smith Sr., 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — pedestrian on controlled access highway

Pamela Roberts Anderson, 56 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Gregory Antione Johnson, 43 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance/urinating in public

Velvet Renee Davis, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with death

Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant

Victoria Elizabeth Blackmon, 28 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Jonathan Wade Willard, 33 — property nuisance

Tony DeCarlo Green, 36 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance/destruction of city property, throwing bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections officer

Kenneth Lynn Silas, 44 — failure to pay bench warrant

Scottie Allen Huggins, 30 — domestic violence third degree

Jimmy O’Neal Weaver, 39 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant

Jamie Lee Gorham, 37 — failure to pay bench warrant

Farin Nicole Burgess, 33 — public disorderly conduct

Stephen Wade Berry, 35 — unlawful communication two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

