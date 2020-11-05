Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 6

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 4, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ricky Romain Willis II, 37 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Christian Tyler Fincher, 25 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, indecent exposure
Christina Marie Smith, 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Serafin Leyva Jr., 29 — driving without a license first offense, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Daquan Marcellus Walker, 25 — assault and battery third degree, assault and battery second degree
Derrick Washington, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, violation of city ordinance/providing false information
Carl Junior Williams, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Probation Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold
Jamal Rashad Carter, 30 — hold for general sessions court sentencing
Kenneth Van Golston, 31 — forgery value less than $10,000
Christopher Lewis Kight, 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Brantley Mayhue Boyd, 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Tammy Joyce Boyd, 44 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Robert Gene Payne II, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, burglary (violent) second degree, domestic violence first degree, violation of city ordinance/providing false information to public safety officer city ordinance, hold for Denmark Police Department per National Crime Information Center hit, hold for Barnwell City Police Department per National Crime Information Center hit, hold for Bamberg Police Department per National Crime Information Center hit