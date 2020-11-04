Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 5

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 3, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
James Leroy Stone, 45 — failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Gregory Antione Johnson, 43 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Francisco Hernandez, 32 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement
Benita Flores, 39 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, unlawful use of a license or fraudulent application for a license first offense
Alejandro Hernandez, 45 — unlawful use of a license or fraudulent application for a license first ofense
Benjamin Quentin Oliver, 26 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Christopher Reed Carter, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of meth) bench warrant, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Joshua Caleb Howard, 22 — financial transaction card theft, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored
Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Creshunna Latasha Steed, 18 — shoplifting bench warrant, contributing to the delinquency of a minor bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Douglas Scott Reeves Jr., 33 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Jermaine Jackson, 45 — child endangerment/commit certain vehicular offense with a minor in the vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Anupam Sharma, 44 — assault and battery third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less