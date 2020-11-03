You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 4

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Leann Elizabeth Barziloski 39 — contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B), and (C), LSD and Schedule II third offense

Cody Dewayne Phelps, 19 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or lands after notice

Jason Wade Taylor, 47 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant

Christin Angel Ladd, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Cody Dean Bowen, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Zain Aaron Curtis, 26 — financial transaction card theft, receiving goods represented as stolen value more than $2,000

Kevin Scott Proctor, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third offense bondsman off bond

Anna Christina Boatwright, 31 — domestic violence second degree

Jonathan Terrell Robinson, 42 — endangering emergency services personnel, reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B), and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam

Christopher Michael McLane, 45 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test, littering not more than 15 lbs.

Michael Bradley Capper, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, malicious injury to tree, house trespass upon real property, injury

Crystal Mack McKinney, 43 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence second degree

Chelsea Nicole Janes, 28 — assault and battery second degree

Jamie Davine Williams, 30 — violation of city ordinance providing false information to public service officer, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, domestic violence first degree

Adrian Malik Freeman Jr., 25 — financial transaction card fraud theft bondsman off bond, financial transaction card forgery bondsman off bond

Jason Christopher Waller, 35 — hold for Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Georgia detainer hold

Nikki Renee Fitzherbert, 47 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Michael David Barnwell, 35 — attempted murder, possession, threatened or attempted use of weapon of mass destruction

Dashawn Deandre Curtis, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Shelly Jackson, 40 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation third and subsequent offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Bobby Lee Bell Jr., 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit

Maranda Lee Kelley, 33 — public disorderly conduct

Kevin James, 42 — public disorderly conduct

John Seigler Copley, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Sean Thomas Coffey, 34 — manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Joseph Morris Lunsford, 28 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Julius Bryan Dorman III, 44 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Tyreze Marcell Dantignac, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Christian Flores Alonzo, 22 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant

Princess Ytaija Springs, 23 — assault and battery third degree

David Lougene Williams Jr., 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Dequon Quinteriyus Baughman, 26 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Donald Alan Shirley Jr., 53 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident

Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Thryshaun Ronte McCladdie, 36 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, assault and battery third degree

Jennifer Elaine Taylor, 41 — failure to pay family court

Sari Nicole Nirenberg, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Julius Bryan Dorman, 44 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, failure to stop for blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond

Sean Thomas Coffey, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Robert Levert Gardner, 52 — armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Cathy Lisa Sherlock, 40 — driving under illegal alcohol content .16 or more first offense

