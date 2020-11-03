Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 4

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski 39 — contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B), and (C), LSD and Schedule II third offense
Cody Dewayne Phelps, 19 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or lands after notice
Jason Wade Taylor, 47 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant
Christin Angel Ladd, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Cody Dean Bowen, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Zain Aaron Curtis, 26 — financial transaction card theft, receiving goods represented as stolen value more than $2,000
Kevin Scott Proctor, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third offense bondsman off bond
Anna Christina Boatwright, 31 — domestic violence second degree
Jonathan Terrell Robinson, 42 — endangering emergency services personnel, reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B), and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Christopher Michael McLane, 45 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test, littering not more than 15 lbs.
Michael Bradley Capper, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, malicious injury to tree, house trespass upon real property, injury
Crystal Mack McKinney, 43 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence second degree
Chelsea Nicole Janes, 28 — assault and battery second degree
Jamie Davine Williams, 30 — violation of city ordinance providing false information to public service officer, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, domestic violence first degree
Adrian Malik Freeman Jr., 25 — financial transaction card fraud theft bondsman off bond, financial transaction card forgery bondsman off bond
Jason Christopher Waller, 35 — hold for Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Georgia detainer hold
Nikki Renee Fitzherbert, 47 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Michael David Barnwell, 35 — attempted murder, possession, threatened or attempted use of weapon of mass destruction
Dashawn Deandre Curtis, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Shelly Jackson, 40 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation third and subsequent offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Bobby Lee Bell Jr., 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit
Maranda Lee Kelley, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Kevin James, 42 — public disorderly conduct
John Seigler Copley, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Sean Thomas Coffey, 34 — manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Joseph Morris Lunsford, 28 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Julius Bryan Dorman III, 44 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Tyreze Marcell Dantignac, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christian Flores Alonzo, 22 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Princess Ytaija Springs, 23 — assault and battery third degree
David Lougene Williams Jr., 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Dequon Quinteriyus Baughman, 26 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Donald Alan Shirley Jr., 53 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Thryshaun Ronte McCladdie, 36 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, assault and battery third degree
Jennifer Elaine Taylor, 41 — failure to pay family court
Sari Nicole Nirenberg, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Julius Bryan Dorman, 44 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, failure to stop for blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond
Sean Thomas Coffey, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Robert Levert Gardner, 52 — armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Cathy Lisa Sherlock, 40 — driving under illegal alcohol content .16 or more first offense