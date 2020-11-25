You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 26

Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 24, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Perez Antonio Mims, 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, hold for North Police Department detainer hold, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant, fraudulent check or stop payment greater than $1,000 first offense three counts

David Marvin Oliver II, 40 — public disorderly conduct

Erica Marie Smith, 21 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Christopher Wayne Perkins, 32 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Erin Walker Williams III, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

John Kirkland Blocker, 29 — hold for Aiken County detention center awaiting warrant

Loretta McKinney, 63 — trespassing bench warrant

Trelon Vishinski James 41 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant, hold for South Carolina Detention Center maxout date (12-01-2020)

Lucas Anthony Defillips, 19 — awaiting warrant for Aiken Department of Public Safety, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

James Martin Robinson, 60 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk

Lisa Marie Schaffer, 29 — pubic disorderly conduct

Louie Rudolph Moseley III, 64 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

