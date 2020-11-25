Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 26

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 24, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Perez Antonio Mims, 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, hold for North Police Department detainer hold, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant, fraudulent check or stop payment greater than $1,000 first offense three counts
David Marvin Oliver II, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Erica Marie Smith, 21 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Christopher Wayne Perkins, 32 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Erin Walker Williams III, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
John Kirkland Blocker, 29 — hold for Aiken County detention center awaiting warrant
Loretta McKinney, 63 — trespassing bench warrant
Trelon Vishinski James 41 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant, hold for South Carolina Detention Center maxout date (12-01-2020)
Lucas Anthony Defillips, 19 — awaiting warrant for Aiken Department of Public Safety, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
James Martin Robinson, 60 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Lisa Marie Schaffer, 29 — pubic disorderly conduct
Louie Rudolph Moseley III, 64 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense