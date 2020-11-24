You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 25

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 20-23, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jeffery Wayne Taylor, 33 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, indecent exposure, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance damaging or destroying city property

Jennifer Lynn Oakman, 31 — accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or murder, driving under the influence first offense bench warrant, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond two counts

Benjamin Hu Thompson, 49 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Gary Kenneth Toole, 48 — ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Tyler Gregory Redd, 30 — hold for Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles

Michael Pshawn Payne, 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Michael Lee Jackson, 57 — failure to pay as ordered family court bench warrant

Marty Wayne Rickard, 45 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense (excludes manufacturing meth) bondsman off bond

Cordell Wyman Clark, 22 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property six counts, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Cornelius Jarrell Tyler, 34 — unlawful carrying of pistol, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Kevin Delane Byrd, 56 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 29 — attempted murder

Nicholas O'Brien Hall, 30 — criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained

Francisco Molina Vargas, 39 — driving without a license first offense

Quincy Exavier Bunch, 33 — public disorderly conduct

Daveon Jonquavious Wood, 17 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree

Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree

Kendale McKie, 42 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance/public drunk

Jacob Alvin Cloyd, 23 — public disorderly conduct

Calvin Quinn Johnson, 32 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored

Marsha Lynn Williams, 38 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice

Randy Earl Arthurs, 32 — littering not more than 15 pounds, malicious injury to animals or personal property, injury value $2,000, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply

Marquise Gereome Harris, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Anthony Tyrone Hurst Jr., 26 — unlawful carrying of pistol, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, breach of peace aggravated in nature, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam

Brian David Fogg, 27 — forgery value less than $10,000, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense

Robert Alan Galloway, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Dillon Rayce Allen, 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Larry Otis Carter, 42 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance failure to comply

Dillenger Miles Costillo, 30 — hold for Hardeeville Police Department

Phillip Lamont Mozone, 45 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense

Donald Clay Dunagan, 48 — domestic violence first degree, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole

Marsha Lynn Williams, 38 — use of 911 number unlawfully bondsman off bond two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond

Darryl Maurice Williams Jr., 22 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Preston Chase Parks, 24 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense

Christopher Lee Hancock, 37 — trespass/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, public disorderly conduct

Wyatt Lee Schafer, 23 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident 

Kishina Cherie Holiday, 46 — concealable weapon permit not in possession/failure to report loss, violation of city ordinance/resisting arrest, violation of city ordinance/disobeying lawful order of police, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying concealed weapon

Johnnie Lester Lewis, 49 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Timothy Kelly Stroman Jr., 41 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored

Christopher Joseph Sanders, 43 — sex offender registry violation/failure to register first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Joshua Jerel White, 28 — trespass/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — hold for North Augusta Public Safety detainer hold

Jonathan Robert Mathies Jr., 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Tawana Shaunte Thurmond, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense two counts

Ann Elease Witcher, 59 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Kaitlin Webster Stanford, 28 — forgery value less than $10,000 four counts

Ashley Nicole Jones, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Jason Otis Simpkins, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Stevie Leon Harmon, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Daniel Darrell Stallings, 37 — domestic violence second degree two counts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News