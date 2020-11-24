Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 25

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 20-23, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jeffery Wayne Taylor, 33 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, indecent exposure, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance damaging or destroying city property
Jennifer Lynn Oakman, 31 — accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or murder, driving under the influence first offense bench warrant, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond two counts
Benjamin Hu Thompson, 49 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Gary Kenneth Toole, 48 — ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Tyler Gregory Redd, 30 — hold for Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles
Michael Pshawn Payne, 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Michael Lee Jackson, 57 — failure to pay as ordered family court bench warrant
Marty Wayne Rickard, 45 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense (excludes manufacturing meth) bondsman off bond
Cordell Wyman Clark, 22 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property six counts, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Cornelius Jarrell Tyler, 34 — unlawful carrying of pistol, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Kevin Delane Byrd, 56 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 29 — attempted murder
Nicholas O'Brien Hall, 30 — criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained
Francisco Molina Vargas, 39 — driving without a license first offense
Quincy Exavier Bunch, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Daveon Jonquavious Wood, 17 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Kendale McKie, 42 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Jacob Alvin Cloyd, 23 — public disorderly conduct
Calvin Quinn Johnson, 32 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored
Marsha Lynn Williams, 38 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Randy Earl Arthurs, 32 — littering not more than 15 pounds, malicious injury to animals or personal property, injury value $2,000, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
Marquise Gereome Harris, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Anthony Tyrone Hurst Jr., 26 — unlawful carrying of pistol, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, breach of peace aggravated in nature, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Brian David Fogg, 27 — forgery value less than $10,000, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Robert Alan Galloway, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Dillon Rayce Allen, 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Larry Otis Carter, 42 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance failure to comply
Dillenger Miles Costillo, 30 — hold for Hardeeville Police Department
Phillip Lamont Mozone, 45 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
Donald Clay Dunagan, 48 — domestic violence first degree, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Marsha Lynn Williams, 38 — use of 911 number unlawfully bondsman off bond two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond
Darryl Maurice Williams Jr., 22 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Preston Chase Parks, 24 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Christopher Lee Hancock, 37 — trespass/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, public disorderly conduct
Wyatt Lee Schafer, 23 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Kishina Cherie Holiday, 46 — concealable weapon permit not in possession/failure to report loss, violation of city ordinance/resisting arrest, violation of city ordinance/disobeying lawful order of police, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying concealed weapon
Johnnie Lester Lewis, 49 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Timothy Kelly Stroman Jr., 41 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored
Christopher Joseph Sanders, 43 — sex offender registry violation/failure to register first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Joshua Jerel White, 28 — trespass/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — hold for North Augusta Public Safety detainer hold
Jonathan Robert Mathies Jr., 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Tawana Shaunte Thurmond, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense two counts
Ann Elease Witcher, 59 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kaitlin Webster Stanford, 28 — forgery value less than $10,000 four counts
Ashley Nicole Jones, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Jason Otis Simpkins, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Stevie Leon Harmon, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Daniel Darrell Stallings, 37 — domestic violence second degree two counts