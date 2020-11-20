You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 21

  • Updated
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Michael Ryan Stickle, 38 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, domestic violence second degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ashley Allen Davis, 42 — assault and battery third degree

D'Andre Marquise Manuel, 25 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Devon Hakeem McNeil, 30 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash magistrate court bench warrant two counts, unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell magistrate court bench warrant, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle magistrate court bench warrant, hold for Charleston County

Hayward Louis Harvey II, 38 — grand larceny $10,000 or more

Cordell Wyman Clark, 22 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants

Breana Marie Dyer, 18 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, driving without a license first offense

James Perry Daily, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct

William Jacob Harper Jr., 65 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Delilah Mariah Quinones, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Sonya Tamara Walden, 49 — assault and battery third degree

Charles Eugene Weathersbee, 37 — forgery less than $10,000

Stacey Lynn Stephen Williams, 45 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Lamar Maalik Byrd, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Arelious Bernard Jerrideau, 33 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

