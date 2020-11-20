Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 21

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michael Ryan Stickle, 38 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, domestic violence second degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ashley Allen Davis, 42 — assault and battery third degree
D'Andre Marquise Manuel, 25 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Devon Hakeem McNeil, 30 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash magistrate court bench warrant two counts, unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell magistrate court bench warrant, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle magistrate court bench warrant, hold for Charleston County
Hayward Louis Harvey II, 38 — grand larceny $10,000 or more
Cordell Wyman Clark, 22 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants
Breana Marie Dyer, 18 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, driving without a license first offense
James Perry Daily, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
William Jacob Harper Jr., 65 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Delilah Mariah Quinones, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Sonya Tamara Walden, 49 — assault and battery third degree
Charles Eugene Weathersbee, 37 — forgery less than $10,000
Stacey Lynn Stephen Williams, 45 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Lamar Maalik Byrd, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Arelious Bernard Jerrideau, 33 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense