Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 20

Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Tremeyl Uran Perry, 20 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Autumn Breanne Angeley, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Jarrell Robert Sonderegger, 18 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense

Caroline Gilchrist Padgett, 59 — shoplifting municipal court bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana municipal court bench warrant, driving under suspension municipal court bench warrant

Bryson Kern Perry, 23 — assault and battery third degree

Willie James Hickmon, 63 — public disorderly conduct

Jessa Lee Ward, 24 — hold for Essex County Sheriff's Office per the National Crime Information Center

Brittney Danielle Thomas, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) general sessions court bench warrant

Kelly Klapper Benthal, 45 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Tiana Christine Freeman, 28 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, violation of city ordinance carrying a concealed weapon, assault and battery third degree

Michael Cornell Hill, 55 — sex offender registry violation failure to register third or subsequent offense

Quinten Gregory Mathis, 22 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Demarr Jonavier Williamson, 20 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance failure to comply

