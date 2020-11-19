Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 20

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tremeyl Uran Perry, 20 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Autumn Breanne Angeley, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Jarrell Robert Sonderegger, 18 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Caroline Gilchrist Padgett, 59 — shoplifting municipal court bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana municipal court bench warrant, driving under suspension municipal court bench warrant
Bryson Kern Perry, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Willie James Hickmon, 63 — public disorderly conduct
Jessa Lee Ward, 24 — hold for Essex County Sheriff's Office per the National Crime Information Center
Brittney Danielle Thomas, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) general sessions court bench warrant
Kelly Klapper Benthal, 45 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Tiana Christine Freeman, 28 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, violation of city ordinance carrying a concealed weapon, assault and battery third degree
Michael Cornell Hill, 55 — sex offender registry violation failure to register third or subsequent offense
Quinten Gregory Mathis, 22 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Demarr Jonavier Williamson, 20 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance failure to comply