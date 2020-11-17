Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 18

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 16, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Derrick Antione Augustus, 40 — ill treatment of animals in general, torture, rabies control chapter violation
Marcus Antonio Mitchell Jr., 20 — unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond
Christian Lynn Peden, 26 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Bianca Dawnyelle Turner Rodriquez, 40 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Malik Davon Lee, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bondsman off bond
Dantavius Huston Isles-Lytes, 27 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons bondsman off bond
Lisa Ann Preston Greene, 52 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Marty Wayne Rickard, 45 — unfit dwellings property nuisance bench warrant
Stephanie Alexis Moment, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
David Wayne Synrex, 37 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Jennifer Rene Ferrell, 36 — hold for Lexington County