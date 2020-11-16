Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 17

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 13-15, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
James Lamonte Wright Jr., 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct
John Wilson Williamson II, 24 — hold for Barnwell County probation
Joe Louis Saxon Jr., 29 — domestic violence third degree
Joshua Caleb Howard, 22 — hold for Grovetown Public Safety
Kathryn Marie Pekarek, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Samuel Elias Peraza-Granados, 32 — criminal solicitation of a minor
Maranda Lee Kelley, 33 — violation of city ordinance public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Crystal Nicole Rickenbaker, 35 — forgery less than $10,000, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Justice Tyrique Boyd, 23 — hold for Richland County
Antonio Devoe, 37 — assault and battery second degree
Tony Jeremy Logue, 35 — violation of city ordinance public disorderly conduct
Allison Leann Etheridge, 22 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Joseph Hinson, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, hold for Lancaster County, S.C., per hit confirmation
Alphonso Junior Blocker Sr., 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense municipal court bench warrant, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle municipal court bench warrant, driving under the influence first offense breath alcohol test (.10-.15%) municipal court bench warrant, public disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Jeremy William Steel, 22 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting $2,000 or less
John Henry McCrickard, 31 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000
Samuel Elias Peraza-Granados, 32 — detainer hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Ruben Benjamin Smith III, 48 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Benjamin Hu Thompson, 48 — operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Kristian Leigh Eubanks, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Sheila Dawn Martin, 57 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Charles Frederick Payne, 62 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age two counts, criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim 11 to 14 years of age
Shaun Douglas Bryant, 39 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Michael Deaaron Lee, 26 — assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, assault and battery second degree
Martin Aguilar, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Travis Lee Callen, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Nicholas Ryan Poole, 20 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Victor Dan League, 50 — hold for Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Ga., detainer hold
Pete Anthony Sherlock, 45 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Erik Gerstenberger, 41 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Kevin Todd McClain, 32 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond
Marcus Antonio Mitchell Jr., 20 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Cody Gabriel Stone, 23 — hold for Aiken County Detention Center warrant
Martin James Kneece, 27 — domestic violence third degree
Victoria Lee Bolt, 26 — domestic violence third degree
Travis Campbell, 41 — failure to appear family court bench warrant
Jessie Wood, 56 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, S.C., detainer hold
Travis Zane Richter, 33 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Elijah Jacques Boyd, 22 — temporary license plate time limit to replace, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle