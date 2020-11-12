Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 14

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 11-12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Larry Sinclair Jackson, 36 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second offense
Michael Lee Valenzuela Sr., 53 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Norton Jack Gaites II, 53 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Valerie Denise West, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
John Raymond Strang, 36 — domestic violence third degree
Jamie Allen Hartley, 46 — indecent exposure
John Allen Eubanks Jr., 35 — exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner
Austin Bernard Martin, 20 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of meth)
Malik Davon Lee, 24 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), unlawful carrying of a pistol, domestic violence second degree three counts bondsman off bond, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, manufacture or possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bondsman off bond, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply bondsman off bond, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond
Donnie Tyler Morris, 18 — threatening the life, person or family of public official, teacher or principal, unlawful communication
Kwamez Fitzgerald, 28 — assault and battery third degree
John Wilson Williamson III, 24 — kidnapping, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Perry Sharp, 33 — violation of city ordinance/public indecency, violation of city ordinance/public disorderly conduct
Kristopher Caine Sheppard, 18 — assault and battery third degree
Jamie Leigh Gregory, 39 — assault and battery third degree
Omar Larenzo Anthony Jr., 20 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Kerris Kavon Hayes, 29 — domestic violence second degree
Christina Suzette Buff, 34 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Christian Tyler Fincher, 25 — indecent exposure
Jim Jarvis Jr., 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Russel Stuart Kendrick, 48 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny value $10,000 or more
John Wilson Williamson III, 24 — hold for South Carolina Law Enforcement Division
Stacey Lamont Bing, 47 — assault and battery third degree
Kevin Scott Proctor, 39 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jerry Allen Snipes, 45 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Timothy Latrail Lakes, 35 — common law robbery/strong arm robbery
Kristina Renee McNeil, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Jeffrey Allen Leyda Jr., 36 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Stephanie Lin Decosta, 37 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Carlos Latrell Garnett, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Andrew Rhett Farrar, 31 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Katherine Elizabeth Propst, 32 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary second degree